Maybe it has something to do with the Y2K panic, but in the summer of 1998, we were hit with two big-budgeted cataclysmic blockbusters back-to-back. In May, Deep Impact, directed by Mimi Leder and starring Morgan Freeman, Robert Duvall, and Tea Leoni, rained down on theaters. It was followed just two months later by the Michael Bay-helmed thriller Armageddon, led by the powerhouse trio of Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Billy Bob Thornton. The two have almost identical plots, but one is just as good today as it was nearly 30 years ago, and there are reasons for that. Deep Impact made a deeper impact on audiences by delivering a more well-rounded aspect of a looming extinction-level event that enhances the overall tone. Most of the film is built around human relationships and the human condition as it might look if you knew the world would end. And in the end, it reflects how bleak and profoundly sad it is when most of civilization is wiped out.

Armageddon doesn't really touch on either of these, opting for a more vapid film that relies too heavily on the big names on the marquee (Willis, Thorton, Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Liv Tyler, Michael Clarke Duncan, Owen Wilson), clicked quips, and smash-bang effects where almost everyone lives happily ever after. It's almost as if Bay believed he could "out-explode" his way to a better film, but instead, it had the opposite effect on audiences and critics.

What Are 'Deep Impact' and 'Armageddon' About?