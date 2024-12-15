When it comes to asteroid disaster movies, Armageddon might be what you immediately go to, with Bruce Willis playing golf off an oil rig, Aerosmith screaming into their microphones, and teaching oil workers how to be astronauts in a week. But if you want a more grounded and naturalistic take on the end of the world, look no further than Deep Impact, directed by Mimi Leder and now streaming for free on Vizio's WatchFree+. Unlike Armageddon, Deep Impact uses multiple intertwined storylines to explore how different people cope with an impending global catastrophe.

The cast of the movie includes Robert Duvall as Captain Spurgeon "Fish" Tanner; Téa Leoni as Jenny Lerner; Elijah Wood as Leo Biederman; Morgan Freeman as President Tom Beck; Vanessa Redgrave as Robin Lerner, Jenny's mother; Maximilian Schell as Jason Lerner, Jenny's estranged father; Leelee Sobieski as Sarah Hotchner, Leo's girlfriend; and Ron Eldard, Jon Favreau, Mary McCormack, Richard Schiff, and Blair Underwood as members of the space crew sent to save our sorry asses.

The film introduces us to Wood's Leo Biederman, who discovers the asteroid during an astronomy class. Leoni's Jenny Lerner is a reporter who stumbles upon the government's plans for combatting the asteroid while Duvall leads the mission to try and save the planet. As a disaster film, Deep Impact has aged pretty well and the themes of humanity banding together in crisis still hold up. It's also one of the rare disaster movies that actually shows the asteroid hitting the Earth, and how humanity will try to survive it.

How Did 'Deep Impact' Compare to 'Armageddon'?

Critics generally thought Deep Impact was a more grounded and thoughtful film of the two, compared to the literal bombast of Michael Bay's explosions, fast cars, and leering over Liv Tyler, but felt the pacing was a bit uneven and that the multiple storylines didn't all gel together. It holds a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Armageddon's 43%. However, at the box office, Armageddon was the clear winner. It grossed $553 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 1998. Deep Impact, while not as strong, was still a huge success, earning $349 million worldwide against a $75 million budget, and in doing so, made Leder the director of the highest-grossing film in history helmed by a woman at the time, so it holds a special place in Hollywood history.

Deep Impact is now streaming for free on Vizio's WatchFree+.

Your changes have been saved Deep Impact A massive comet is on a collision course with Earth, threatening global extinction. A group of astronauts is sent to try and destroy it, while humanity faces the impending disaster with hope and despair. The story follows their mission and the various human responses to the potential apocalypse. Release Date May 8, 1998 Director Mimi Leder Cast Morgan Freeman , Robert Duvall , Vanessa Redgrave Tea Leoni , Elijah Wood Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Michael Tolkin , Bruce Joel Rubin Budget $75 million Expand

