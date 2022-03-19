First things first, before we get into the minutiae of this film, it must be acknowledged that Deep Water is an incredibly flawed erotic thriller. It stars the former real-life couple of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as the fictional couple Vic and Melinda whose relationship is, to put it lightly, rather rocky. Similarly, the film itself only barely manages to hold together the longer it goes on before ultimately petering out. However, what makes it all oddly mesmerizing and consistently menacing is how convincingly terrifying Affleck’s lead performance is. He plays a man who is callous and cold, carrying himself with a steely yet slimy disposition. He uses his charm as both a mask and a shield, hiding away the darker aspects of his character from the world that he seems almost bored with. It serves as a reminder of how Affleck is at his best when he takes on the most despicable of characters.

Just how horrible is Vic? Well, that is something that the film keeps under wraps initially. The main focus of the beginning is built around Melinda taking part in extramarital flirtations in full view of her husband and their friends. It is more than just an open secret, instead becoming something that seems like it may be some sort of polyamorous relationship that the two have mostly come to an agreement on. However, it is still defined by the general messiness and resentment the two seem to have towards each other. This toxic relationship takes a dark turn when Vic says he killed one of her past partners in order to scare off one of her current ones. He later says this is a joke as cover from any criticism, though it soon becomes clear there is nothing funny about what is lurking beneath that “humor.”

Affleck captures the obsessively creepy nature of his character perfectly, playing him as a sulking and petulant manchild who is creeping around in the corners of scenes while constantly observing the actions of the room. He ensures you can feel the tension even in banal party conversation as you can tell that this is all a front for his own internal turmoil. The fact we buy into how Vic is able to be convincing to all these people, even when they talk openly about him being a possible murderer, is a testament to how Affleck is so good at these roles. Deep Water is by no means the first time he has dropped a more personable exterior in order to become something far more sinister, though it is just yet another example of just how effective he is in taking on these characters.

2014’s Gone Girl is another such role that comes to mind where Affleck played a similarly smarmy and selfish husband who was, at least initially, believed to have committed a violent act. Even when it becomes clear that things are more complicated, there is the unshakeable feeling that his character is still someone who makes your skin crawl. Much of the impact of the film was attributed to the direction of David Fincher, who is always worth praising, though it is clear that Affleck is able to tap into something with these characters. He is able to be likable enough to lure you in and trick you into thinking that maybe he isn’t so bad. By the time this happens, it is already too late. It is a shame that his roles following that film weren’t as good as that was such a high mark. Even as Affleck wasn’t the only one playing a flawed character in Gone Girl, he was the one that set everything in motion through his own depravity.

Speaking of depraved, one of the most underrated performances of last year was when he played an egotistical tyrant in The Last Duel. It was already a film full of some really great, multi-layered performances though it was Affleck that stole every scene he was in. It wasn’t just that he played everyone off each other while he just watched the chaos, it was that he seemed to relish doing it. Sure, he seemed like a merry ruler that would laugh and drink along with everyone else in a good-natured fashion. However, that was just yet another cover for Affleck to use to slowly tease out the more despicable aspects of his character. It was more of a supporting role though my goodness if it didn’t feel like a central one to the film. The way he makes such slimy people feel so true and authentic is deeply unsettling.

All of these roles offer a glimpse of the actor’s best work, upending what we have to come to expect from him. They use our perception of Affleck being one of Hollywood's most charming celebrities against us, pulling the rug out from under the audience by tapping into his more subtle acting chops. He shows us how grossly conniving his characters can be, instilling terror in seeing how he is always walking a fine line between charisma and chaos. The manner in which he does this is sneaky, built around the way he carries himself and the ease with which his characters will lie for their own gains. They are sexy sociopaths, capable of doing just about anything with a smile and a wink to let you know it's all part of the fun for him.

In Deep Water, when it all reaches a breaking point and Vic's terrifying nature becomes apparent, Affleck is fully immersed in the role. Yes, the story itself gets quite ludicrous and over-the-top before steeply dropping off a narrative cliff. However, Affleck still does a remarkable job of grounding the story through his all-too-believable descent as a character. He is so good at getting you to feel repulsed by Vic as he commits heinous acts. He is then just as good at drawing you back in when he makes dinner or dotes on his young daughter. Affleck is so good at being thoroughly unnerving as he gives a measured yet menacing performance. It leaves one wishing he would take on more of these roles if only so that we could see him really get to sink his teeth into even more potential slimy characters.

