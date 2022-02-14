While the world celebrates Valentine's Day, Hulu has decided to put a twist on the holiday, having released a brand-new poster and teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water starring Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out).

Deep Water is an adaptation of the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The story follows Vic and Melinda Van Allen, played by Affleck and de Armas, respectively, who find themselves in a loveless marriage. Wanting to avoid the messy process of divorce, the pair strike up a deal that sees Vic allowing Melinda to have several affairs as long as their family is held together. Though it seemed like a simple deal, Vic becomes jealous and begins to vie for her love again leading the pair to play dangerous mind games with one another, with those around them that get caught up in them facing the worst that comes from it.

The new teaser trailer clocks in at just one minute and 18 seconds, but is able to capture that feeling of a building and uneasy conflict bubbling under the surface between its two characters as well as build a feeling of suspense that sets a tone for what viewers can expect from the full film. With a building score, the trailer sees Melinda asking Vic questions to ensure his love for her, before saying that there is something wrong with her. The trailer is capped off with Vic answering, "There's something wrong with me, too."

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Deep Water' Release Date, Plot, On-Set Romance And Everything We Know So Far

The upcoming film is directed by Adrian Lyne, who has directed other psychological films like Fatal Attraction and Jacob's Ladder, with the screenplay being co-written by Sam Levinson, who currently serves in the same role on the extremely popular HBO series, Euphoria, and Zach Helm (Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium).

Along with Affleck and de Armas, Deep Water has a cast that also includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas.

Deep Water will debut on March 18 exclusively on Hulu. You can see the brand-new poster and teaser trailer as well as read the official description of the film down below.

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith, 'Deep Water' takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': New Image Shows America Chavez Meeting Strange and Wong The image drops on the heels of the upcoming Marvel movie's trailer released yesterday.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email