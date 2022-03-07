If you thought Ben Affleck’s onscreen relationships couldn’t get any crazier than 2014’s Gone Girl, the new trailer for Deep Water is here to prove otherwise. Hulu released today a deeper look into the psychological thriller starring Affleck and Ana De Armas, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter. The movie follows a wife who teases her husband with relationships outside their marriage, and it’s all fun and games until somebody ends up dead in a swimming pool – literally.

The trailer reveals Affleck and De Armas’ relationship plays out like a game of dare, in which saying “I love you” sounds more like a threat than anything else. Another interesting element to keep an eye on if you want to try to figure out where the story is going is observing Affleck’s Vic, who’s obviously not happy with what his wife does, but tolerates it because…? We’ll find out next week when the movie premieres.

Also revealed by the trailer is that De Armas’ Melinda is a human puzzle, whose real intentions seem impossible to read. Is she really enjoying herself? Is she a psychopath? Or is she just a gal having fun and the real villain is her husband? If one thing is clear by the trailer, is that we can expect twists and turns in this story.

Deep Water is based on the best-selling novel by author Patricia Highsmith, who also wrote the novels that inspired The Talented Mr. Ripley and 2015’s Carol. The story was adapted for the screen by Sam Levinson and Zach Helm. The thriller is directed by Academy Award nominee Adrian Lyne, who’s no stranger to dangerous couples and unorthodox relationships: he also helmed Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and 9 ½ Weeks.

Aside from Affleck and De Armas, the cast of Deep Water also features Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

Deep Water premieres on Hulu in the US on March 18.Check out the trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis here:

Ben Affleck (“Gone Girl”) and Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) star in the psychological thriller “Deep Water” from director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”). Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), “Deep Water” takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

