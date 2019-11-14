Deepfake Roundtable with George Lucas, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr. and More

0

Collider Video presents an original Deepfake Roundatble, which imagines a conversation between deepfake versions of George Lucas, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Cruise, Ewan McGregor, and Jeff Goldblum, moderated by frequent Collider Video personality Mark Ellis.

In this 15-minute conversation, the individuals touch on everything from the streaming wars to the future of cinema. Of course, with the launch of Disney+ looming large over the industry right now, Collider Video used deepfake technology to bring together these five living legends to imagine how a conversation amongst them would go.

Cruise, obviously, is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet; Lucas created one of the most successful and popular franchises in the world; RDJ represents the future as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which some blame for the influx of superhero movies at the expense of “cinema”); McGregor obviously has a connection t Lucas; and Goldblum famously warned us in Jurassic Park that those scientists, “were so preoccupied with if they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

The world of deepfakes is both new and frightening, as this video demonstrates. For a deeper dive into deepfakes as a whole—including the pros and cons of the practice—check out Rocco Castoro’s recent Collider article on the many ways the technology is being used.

Josh Robert Thompson as George Lucas & Jeff Goldblum – https://twitter.com/JoshRThompson

Jamie Costa as Ewan McGregor – https://twitter.com/CostaJames

Evan Ferrante as Tom Cruise – https://twitter.com/Not_TomCruise

Jeff Richards as Robert Downey Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/thejeffrichards/