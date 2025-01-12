Mark Wahlberg’s critically acclaimed disaster movie Deepwater Horizon has officially landed on Tubi. Viewers can now immerse themselves in the gripping and emotional retelling of one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. Originally released in 2016 and holding an impressive 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Deepwater Horizon tells the devastating story of the massive 2010 explosion on the titular offshore drilling rig, which caused a catastrophic oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, widespread environmental destruction, and the tragic loss of 11 lives.

Directed by Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Friday Night Lights), the film stars Wahlberg as Mike Williams, the rig’s chief electronics technician, who finds himself in the middle of chaos. It’s a powerful story of ordinary people displaying extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable disaster, and you can catch it now for free on Tubi.

How Good is 'Deepwater Horizon'?

The movie received glowing write-ups from critics who held great admiration for the restraint in Berg's direction, as he instead chose to focus on the sheer horror of the situation that the doomed workers faced. Although not a box office smash, the story is a hugely important one. Collider's review was hugely positive on both Wahlberg and Berg's work on the film:

When the rig eventually blows up, it’s nightmarish. Berg isn’t trying to thrill his audience. There’s nothing here that will make you feel good or triumphant beyond the understated heroism of the workers who tried to save each other’s lives. There are no big speeches and few grand gestures. Instead, Berg sticks us in the middle of the firestorm, and tries to put us in the mindset of those who were trapped on the flaming rig. It’s a total assault on the senses with the entire rig engulfed in flames and debris constantly raining down. 11 men lost their lives in the disaster, but looking at Berg’s depiction of the disaster, it feels like a miracle that more people didn’t perish. This isn’t a piece of escapist fare. Even when you look at Mark Wahlberg, who typically would get to be the all-American hero who saves the day, he’s playing Williams as a low-key, regular guy. There may have been the temptation to give the story a Hollywood sheen, but Berg has found a way to get blockbuster effects while sacrificing none of the realism. The result is a film that will both infuriate and horrify in equal measure.

Deepwater Horizon is streaming on Tubi now.

Your changes have been saved Deepwater Horizon Deepwater Horizon is a 2016 disaster film based on the BP oil spill. Directed by Peter Berg and based on a story by Matthew Sand, the film chronicles a mishandling of an oceanic drilling job that leads to a massive explosion and mass amounts of oil leaking into the ocean depths. Release Date September 29, 2016 Director Peter Berg Cast Kurt Russell , Ethan Suplee , Gina Rodriguez , Brad Leland , John Malkovich , Kate Hudson , J.D. Evermore , Mark Wahlberg Runtime 107minutes Writers Matthew Michael Carnahan , J.C. Chandor , Matthew Sand

Watch on Tubi