Mark Wahlberg’s year is winding down after starring in one of the biggest Netflix movies of the year, The Union (Halle Berry), but one of his 2016 flicks is finding success on another streaming service. Wahlberg stars alongside Kurt Russell in Deepwater Horizon, the disaster docudrama that details the explosion of the offshore oil rig known as the Deepwater Horizon, which resulted in the worst oil spill in human history. The film was nominated for two Oscars, Best Sound Editing and Best VFX. Deepwater Horizon has quietly been trending up on Prime Video's Freevee and is now one of the most popular movies to watch on the platform. The film also stars John Malkovich, Dylan O’Brien, Kate Hudson, and Ethan Suplee and currently sits at an 82% score from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand wrote the script for Deepwater Horizon, which is based on the article by David Barstow, David Rohde, and Stephanie Saul. Carnahan is best known for his work penning the screenplay for Dark Waters, the 2019 Mark Ruffalo-led docudrama that also stars Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins. He also wrote the script for 21 Bridges, the conspiracy thriller starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

Peter Berg directed Deepwater Horizon, which came just two years after he helmed an episode of Ballers, the Dwayne Johnson-led HBO series. Berg also worked with Wahlberg on Patriots Day, the police procedural/comedy that also stars J.K. Simmons and John Goodman. Berg has also been tapped to direct American Primeval, an upcoming western miniseries starring Taylor Kitsch and Alex Fine with a script from Mark L. Smith.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Prime Video?

Ever since its premiere, Zendaya’s spicy tennis drama, Challengers, has been one of the most popular projects on Prime Video. The film also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Another Mark Wahlberg flick, Infinite, has also been a hit on Prime Video recently. Infinite is a sci-fi flick also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Toby Jones. Brothers, the Prime Video Original comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage has also been a recent but popular addition to the platform, along with Canary Black, the action thriller starring Kate Beckinsale and the late Ray Stevenson.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Deepwater Horizon on Prime Video.

Deepwater Horizon Deepwater Horizon is a 2016 disaster film based on the BP oil spill. Directed by Peter Berg and based on a story by Matthew Sand, the film chronicles a mishandling of an oceanic drilling job that leads to a massive explosion and mass amounts of oil leaking into the ocean depths. Director Peter Berg Cast Kurt Russell , Ethan Suplee , Gina Rodriguez , Brad Leland , John Malkovich , Kate Hudson , J.D. Evermore , Mark Wahlberg Runtime 107minutes Writers Matthew Michael Carnahan , J.C. Chandor , Matthew Sand

