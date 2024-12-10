Mice scurry to cheese, birds flock to bread, and Mark Wahlberg seems to often find his way into a biographical drama. It all started in 1995 with Scott Kalvert’s gripping drug-fueled crime drama, The Basketball Diaries. Once he was bitten by the true story bug, Wahlberg couldn’t get enough, going on to appear in films like Boogie Nights (yes, it’s semi-based on a true story but roll with us), The Perfect Storm, Invincible, The Fighter, and Ted. Okay, so maybe the last one isn’t a biographical adaptation, but that’s quite an impressive list all the same. In 2013, Wahlberg would find a kindred spirit in filmmaker Peter Berg, when the pair set out on their first of many projects together with Lone Survivor - another film with a true story as its foundation. Three years later, the collaborators picked back up and got to work on Deepwater Horizon, a movie about corruption and disaster that audiences will have the opportunity to watch for free when it arrives on Tubi at the end of the month.

Overflowing with drama, Deepwater Horizon follows the unbelievably disastrous story of the titular drilling rig that was involved with the 2010 BP oil spill. The vessel was posted off the Gulf of Mexico drilling for black gold when it exploded, with the fire to follow killing a handful of the team. The survivors are then forced to find a way out while the flames rage on around them, with Wahlberg’s electronics tech, Mike Williams, leading the charge and hoping to strike a path to safety.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Wahlberg and Berg’s disaster drama sits with an 82% critics’ approval rating. Unfortunately, its theatrical run mirrored the plot in being an absolute disaster. The film dropped in cinemas alongside popular titles like Sully, The Magnificent Seven, and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, not giving it a proper chance to breathe. This was despite having a stacked cast that, along with Wahlberg, included Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson, Gina Rodriguez, John Malkovich, Dylan O’Brien and Ethan Suplee. At the same time, critics were clamoring for the feature, which went on to receive two Academy Award-nominations for Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg’s Ongoing Bromance

Despite the financial failure of Deepwater Horizon, Berg and Wahlberg have gone on to bring audiences three more films together - so far. Later in 2016, the duo dropped Patriots Day, a film centered on the Boston Marathon bombings, with the spy thriller, Mile 22 to follow in 2018. Most recently, in 2020, Berg and Wahlberg worked alongside Winston Duke for the action-comedy, Spenser Confidential. The film is the latest feature-length production to come from the director whose most recent on-screen project was 2023’s miniseries, Painkiller.

Head over to Tubi beginning on December 31 to see the dynamic duo in action, when Deepwater Horizon lands on the streamer.

