Mark Wahlberg’s incredibly powerful and deeply moving drama Deepwater Horizon is heading for a new home come next month. Starting in February, viewers can experience the shocking and traumatic retelling of one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history as it hits Max. Released in 2016 and carrying an impressive 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Deepwater Horizon retells the devastating story of the catastrophic 2010 explosion on the offshore drilling rig of the same name, which caused an appalling oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, that resulted in widespread environmental destruction and the devastating loss of 11 lives.

Wahlberg takes on the role of Mike Williams, the rig's chief electronics technician, who finds himself thrust into the heart of the chaos. Directed by Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Friday Night Lights), the film tells a gripping and inspiring story of everyday individuals fighting to survive against unimaginable odds.

The film earned widespread praise from critics for Berg's understated direction, which avoided unnecessary flashiness and instead zeroed in on the raw horror of the catastrophic events faced by the doomed workers. There was no glamorisation, just an overwhelming sense of dread. While the movie didn't make waves at the box office, its impact lies not in commercial success but in shedding light on the harrowing events and the scandal surrounding the oil rig disaster.

How Good Is 'Deepwater Horizon'?

Collider's review commended both Wahlberg's grounded, stoic performance and Berg's measured, restrained approach to storytelling, describing the horrific scenes of the rig's exploding as "nightmarish", adding that there is "nothing here that will make you feel good or triumphant beyond the understated heroism of the workers who tried to save each other’s lives."

It was described as a "total assault on the senses with the entire rig engulfed in flames and debris constantly raining down", and also praised the decision to have Wahlberg tone down his usual bombasticism in a role that could be "the all-American hero who saves the day".

"There may have been the temptation to give the story a Hollywood sheen, but Berg has found a way to get blockbuster effects while sacrificing none of the realism. The result is a film that will both infuriate and horrify in equal measure"

Deepwater Horizon will be available to stream on Max from February 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorites heading to streaming.

