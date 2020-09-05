‘Defenders of the Earth’ Cartoon Is Like a 1930s ‘Avengers’ | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

Listen / download here:



If you want to see a bunch of powerful comic book superheroes team up to fend off extraterrestrial threats to our home planet, there’s no better place to look than Marvel’s Avengers Defenders of the Earth! This 1986 animated series from King Features, with development by Marvel and production from a trio of overseas studios including Toei Animation, united the bigger-than-life heroes of King Features Syndicate. Flash Gordon, Phantom, Mandrake the Magician, and Lothar joined forces to defend Earth (hence the name) from the villainous intents of Ming the Merciless. Helping to fight back for the fate of their planet were the second generation of heroes, including Rick Gordon, Jedda Walker, the adopted son Kshin and his space-alien pet Zuffy, and Lothar “L.J.” Junior.

While these characters might not be the first that come to mind when thinking about comic book superheroes, they’re definitely classics for a reason. We’re coming up on their 100th anniversary — a pretty monumental task for any character, really — so what better way to celebrate than by watching Defenders of the Earth? Unfortunately, some of the backwards tropes — racist, misogynist, every other -ist — is part of the package here. Is it bad enough to dip, or just enough to force us into tough conversations? Tune in to find out! (And big thanks to @MrJake for the listener recommendation!)

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please suggest a title to review here, call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406, or drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.

In the meantime, enjoy this fantastic theme song for Defenders of the Earth: