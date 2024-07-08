The Big Picture Both Presumed Innocent and Defending Jacob are legal thrillers on Apple TV+ with similar plot elements.

Defending Jacob also focuses on the impact of a murder case on the accused's family, showcasing the cast's emotional performances.

The series offers twists and turns, keeping viewers engaged and questioning Jacob's guilt, making it a great binge for crime drama fans.

Presumed Innocent, a remake of a 1990 Harrison Ford film, has been captivating viewers since it premiered in June on Apple TV+. The drama follows the story of a man named Rusty Sabich (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) who has been accused of killing his mistress. The former prosecutor must deal with everyone's suspicions as he prepares to defend himself at trial. But before the series debuted, there was another legal thriller (also on Apple TV+) that paved the way. Defending Jacob actually has tons of similarities to Presumed Innocent, but can definitely stand on its own as a suspenseful show with plenty to offer.

Defending Jacob first aired in April 2020, but because the world was right at the beginning of the pandemic, most folks were glued to the news or watching silly popcorn series like Tiger King. Defending Jacob may have flown under the radar, but it's experiencing a surge in popularity as viewers are discovering the show and hyping up its merits. Like Presumed Innocent, the Apple TV+ series features a case where the audience isn't sure if the person really committed the crime or not, a wise, older defense attorney who takes on the case, a cocky prosecutor who has an ax to grind with the family, a devoted wife and mother who tries to save her family, and a dedicated female cop who works on the investigation in hopes of finding out the truth. Even though many comparisons can be made between the two shows, Defending Jacob is still entirely worthy of being watched all on its own.

'Defending Jacob' Offers Plenty of Twists and Turns

The series centers around the Barber family: Andy (Chris Evans), his wife, Laurie (Michelle Dockery, in a major departure from her role as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey), and their 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell). In the first episode, one of Jacob's classmates, Ben Rifkin, is brutally murdered in a park near their school. As a prosecutor, Andy starts to investigate the case but is quickly removed from his position when his son becomes the police's number one suspect. In the beginning, it is easy to believe that Jacob is innocent because the Barbers seem so close-knit and apparently normal (trading jokes in the kitchen, planning a vacation for Christmas, etc.). But then the cracks in the family's perfect appearance start to show, and more and more clues are revealed that could point toward Jacob's guilt.

The best part of Defending Jacob is that viewers are allowed to make their own judgments about whether Jacob or not committed the crime. The second half of the series features courtroom scenes where Joanna Klein (Cherry Jones) works to defend Jacob (even after shocking details come out during the trial). But what happens after the trial is when things get really interesting. Several twists occur that provide truly jaw-dropping moments; every time things feel secure for these characters, the rug gets pulled out from under them. This allows for the last few episodes to be especially thrilling; there's virtually no breathing room until the series officially ends. Even though the plot may seem linear, the writing of this show lifts it from just a traditional, formulaic courtroom drama. It also proves that, in cases like Jacob's, everyone has motives that will end up affecting each character forever.

The Impact of a Murder Case Is Explored in 'Defending Jacob'

In typical legal dramas, the focus is only on the victim or on the investigators trying to solve the crime. Defending Jacob shows the far-reaching effects that a crime like this can have on the family of the accused as well. Andy and Laurie must grapple with the possibility that their son committed this heinous act, while Jacob himself becomes completely isolated from his classmates. Their family become pariahs overnight, and they're all put under an enormous amount of pressure. Even worse than the scrutiny is the intense judgment they receive from everyone in their lives (including from the media and from people they once thought of as friends). It is an accurate portrayal of the fallout that occurs when a crime like this happens; it is not just the victim's loved ones whose lives are turned upside down. Defending Jacob also deftly includes several scenes that show Ben's parents trying and failing to cope with his death so that it is easy to see the depth of pain that has resulted from their son's murder.

The series includes many scenes that showcase incredibly painful emotions, which succeed at feeling authentic and truthful due to the stellar cast. Dockery, in particular, has to go through many different emotional rollercoasters, all while struggling with her own doubts about her son's innocence. Of course, her relationship with Andy also suffers in a major way, and the scenes between Dockery and Evans are electric with the guilt and suspicion that has emerged because of Jacob's case. The series also benefits in a huge way from Martell's acting; many young actors wouldn't be able to pull off Jacob's vulnerability. The way he plays the character really does have the viewer debating whether he could have murdered Ben or not. As with Presumed Innocent, the accused seems like someone who is a good person, but like Rusty, Jacob also has a dark side that reveals itself in small, but terrifying ways. Even though Martell doesn't have the same long list of credits that Gyllenhaal has, both actors are able to effectively portray someone capable of keeping some pretty serious secrets.

Defending Jacob offers an insightful look at how a crime like this affects the accused's loved ones, but it is also a wild ride from start to finish, providing viewers with non-stop suspense. While there are still several episodes of Presumed Innocent left to premiere, no one knows how it will all play out yet (or whether there will be any more similarities to its predecessor). However, Defending Jacob can definitely fill the void between those weekly episode drops, making an excellent binge for any crime drama fans.

Defending Jacob is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

