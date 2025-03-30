Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham's Adolescence continues to dominate Netflix charts. The technical prowess and the acting performances layered within some brewing-hot drama have made the Netflix miniseries one of the most critically acclaimed and popular series of 2025. Exploring varied themes with great social relevance, Adolescence has not only presented the audience with a refreshing take on the crime drama genre but has also incited much-needed conversations. The premise of an underage culprit behind a gruesome murder and the varying perspectives on the incident form the crux of Adolescence. If you liked (or loved) the latest Netflix series, Chris Evans' murder-mystery legal drama – Defending Jacob – on Apple TV+ may just be the perfect binge-watch.

Both 'Adolescence' and 'Defending Jacob' Focus on Crimes Involving Minors