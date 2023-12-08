The Big Picture The controversial episode of Degrassi: TNG, "Accidents Will Happen," was not initially aired in the U.S. due to its portrayal of teen pregnancy and abortion.

Both Degrassi High and Degrassi: TNG explored various viewpoints on the abortion debate, providing depth and truth to the topic of teen sexuality.

Many U.S. shows glamorize teen pregnancy, while newer shows like Sex Education and Euphoria tackle the topic with honesty and realism.

On January 26, 2004, Canadian television drama Degrassi: The Next Generation aired a highly controversial episode. The two-part episode "Accidents Will Happen" centers around young Manny Santos (Cassie Steele), who discovers she is pregnant and feels conflicted about what to do next. Part one of the episode follows as she discovers her pregnancy and weighs her options. With the stomach flu going around, she initially doesn't see her symptoms as anything but that. Still, when her friend Emma (Miriam McDonald) asks why she hasn't had her period, Manny realizes she may be pregnant. After a pregnancy test confirms her suspicions, Manny tells the father, Craig Manning (Jake Epstein), who, to her surprise, supports having a baby.

The second part of the episode details Manny and Craig trying to figure out what parenthood might look like. When Emma suggests they babysit her baby brother to get some parenting practice, things go badly, and Manny quickly realizes she is not ready to be a mother. Manny decides she wants an abortion, though her friend Emma tries to coax her into giving the baby up for adoption. Though Emma is vehemently against abortion, she defends Manny's right to choose when Manny and Craig fight about whether to carry on with the pregnancy. Ultimately, Manny shares her troubles and decisions with her mother, and the two go to the clinic together.

Degrassi: The Next Generation The lives of the kids at Degrassi Community School dealing with the serious and sometimes taboo issues that plague teenagers. Release Date April 1, 2002 Cast Demetrius Joyette , Niamh Wilson , Craig Arnold , Drake Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Romance Rating TV-PG Seasons 14 Creator Kit Hood, Yan Moore, Linda Schuyler

'Degrassi's U.S. Affiliate Noggin Said No to "Accidents Will Happen"

This wasn't the first time the Degrassi franchise discussed teen pregnancy and even abortion, but this was the first time U.S. affiliates decided not to air a controversial Degrassi episode. The two-part episode of Degrassi High titled "A New Start," aired in Canada on November 6, 1989, and on PBS in the United States on January 13, 1990. It was centered around the abortion debate, a particularly hot topic in the late 1980s. The episode depicts a teen girl, Erica Farrell (Angela Deiseach), who discovers she is pregnant and grapples with the decision to have the baby or get an abortion. With her twin sister Heather (Maureen Deiseach) against abortion, Erica is conflicted. In the end, Heather supports her sister, and they go to the clinic together. The final scene shows protesters outside the clinic, and the two teens walking through the swarm of people, being accosted and yelled at, and then walking inside. Though PBS edited the ending to remove the frame where a protester holds up a plastic fetus, the episodes still aired in the U.S. mainly in their entirety.

So what about Degrassi: TNG's "Accidents Will Happen" made the episodes too taboo for the U.S.? Arguably, airing a teen drama that depicted pregnancy and abortion in 1990 was a lot more controversial than that same premise in 2004, seeing as how the abortion debate had already been raging for decades. However, executives at U.S. affiliate The N Channel (Noggin) decided the episodes weren't suitable for their summer lineup and were pulled. Fans were outraged, and a 6,000-signature petition was sent to The N Channel to persuade executives to air the episodes after all. Eventually, "Accidents Will Happen" did air, but not until August 26, 2006, two years later.

The 'Degrassi' Franchise Showed Multiple Sides of the Abortion Debate

Image via Entertainment One

Teen pregnancy is a tricky subject to tackle. It is a reality that many young women face, and as such, many creators want to explore the topic through different artistic media, like film and television. If creators are to bring truth to storytelling, they must be allowed to discuss issues some may consider controversial. The reality is teen sex isn't going anywhere, and therefore, teen pregnancy isn't either. Though many people are divided on how to handle teen pregnancy, discussing the options with sensitivity and courage should be praised, not hidden away.

Though both pregnant teens in Degrassi High's "A New Start" and Degrassi: TNG's "Accidents Will Happen" chose to have abortions, other viewpoints were represented. Both episodes included several characters who strongly opposed abortion. Many of the characters also supported a woman's right to choose, even though they wouldn't choose abortion themselves. Degrassi's dedication to discussing the many facets of teen pregnancy, including abortion, brings truth and depth to the topic of teen sexuality.

Many U.S. Television Shows Glorify Teen Pregnancy

Close

It's not hard to see why executives at The N Channel didn't want to air such a controversial episode of Degrassi: TNG. Not when teen pregnancy is, more often than not, glorified in the United States. With reality shows like Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant, it seems pretty clear that audiences are accepting of teen pregnancy as long as it ends in the arrival of a baby. The problem is these shows only depict one choice, and many teens face very different circumstances and actualities in the real world.

Even scripted shows that depict teen pregnancy typically only allow for one choice: having the baby. The entire premise of Gilmore Girls revolved around Lorelai (Lauren Graham) having Rory (Alexis Bledel) at 16 and somehow managing to get her life together and live happily ever after. Even Glee tackled the pregnancy of Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) with Quinn having her baby and giving her up for adoption. These shows all send the same message to teenage girls. If you find yourself pregnant, you only have one socially acceptable option.

Shows Like 'Sex Education' and 'Euphoria' Are Following 'Degrassi's Lead

Close

The Degrassi franchise has been leading the way on the topic of teen sex for decades. Though many U.S. shows have had their controversial moments depicting teen sexuality, such as 90210's episode "Spring Dance," in which Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) loses her virginity to Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), or Joey Porter (Katie Holmes) losing her virginity to Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) in Dawson's Creek. Teen dramas have always danced around the topic of sex, some overtly and some more subtly, but being a reality of the human condition, it's a topic that can't be ignored.

With streaming channels like Netflix and Max pushing the envelope on previously taboo topics, new shows are emerging that are tackling teen sexuality with surprising realness and honesty. Netflix's Sex Education is one that covers everything from sexual preference, asexuality, sexual identity, fetishes, gender identity, and abortion. Euphoria also depicts teen pregnancy and abortion when Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) decides to terminate her pregnancy in Season 1 of the hit HBO drama. With more shows opening the door to honest conversations about teen sex, viewers expect nothing less.

Though the Degrassi: The Next Generation two-part episode "Accidents Will Happen" did not air in the U.S. when expected, its impact was nonetheless felt. With uproar from fans and significant public scrutiny, it's clear that viewers did not accept the blatant censorship willingly or quietly. Though the abortion debate continues and, in the wake of the reversal of Roe Vs. Wade, has perhaps turned even more divisive; more television shows are choosing to show the realities facing teens and young adults where sex is concerned. Where Degrassi once led the charge alone, others are now finding the confidence to tackle teen pregnancy and sexuality with compassion, honesty, and bravery. And to that end, today's creators owe a lot to Degrassi's banned episode.

