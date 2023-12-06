The Big Picture The Degrassi franchise has had a 40-year legacy, tackling serious teen issues and becoming a safe haven for young adults.

Degrassi: The Next Generation was considered the "golden age" and brought international success to the show and its cast members.

A three-part documentary series will be produced, showcasing the impact and story of one of Canada's most successful franchises.

The Degrassi franchise has enjoyed a 40-year legacy since airing in 1979 with The Kids of Degrassi Street, and after countless spinoffs and movies that cover the dramatic lives of Canadian teens attending Degrassi High, it makes sense that a three-part documentary series is in the works to cover the iconic franchise in its entirety. Originally created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood, Degrassi tackled serious teen issues that ranged from teen pregnancy, abuse, racism, violence, gay rights, and more. Degrassi became a touchstone for these topics as, at the time, they had not been covered to this extent before. And for many young adults, Degrassi became a safe haven, as there were finally characters that they could relate to on a personal level.

This only intensified with the 2001 series Degrassi: The Next Generation, as the show took even bigger risks in its story lines. Considered the "golden age" for Degrassi, The Next Generation ran for an impressive fourteen seasons and transformed the show into an international success rather than just a Canadian one. Many of The Next Generation cast members also launched into international stardom and remain household names to this day.

The three-part docu-series will be produced by Degrassi franchise owner and family entertainment producer WildBrain — alongside Canadian production company Peacock Alley. Lisa Rideout will direct the series, telling Variety, " 'Degrassi' has brought these awkward, embarrassing, and unspoken truths of youth to the screen for over four decades. As someone who came of age watching ‘Degrassi,’ I remember the much-needed reassurance I got from the show as a teen. ‘Degrassi’ not only helped teens feel less alone, it also didn’t shy away from what we wanted to know... I’m thrilled to be showcasing the enormous impact Degrassi had on the viewers, the cast, and crew, and to be telling the incredible story of one of Canada’s most successful and unique franchises.” She will be joined by executive producers Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Angela Boudreault as well as Peacock Alley producer Carrie Mudd and Erin Sharp.

Who Starred in the ‘Degrassi’ Franchise?

Many actors and actresses have come and gone through the Degrassi franchise — after all, the show has enjoyed a 40-year legacy. And while some have popped in and out of Hollywood, there are a few big names that you might be surprised to learn came from humble Degrassi beginnings. Let's get this out of the way — you may have heard of a small little Canadian artist called Drake. Once upon a time, this Grammy winner was on The Next Generation as Jimmy Brooks. You might remember him as the unfortunate character that was shot and began using a wheelchair. In fact, Drake referenced his time at Degrassi with his 2018 music video titled "I'm Upset", where he was reunited with other castmates and shot the video in his ol' Degrassi stomping grounds.

Nina Dobrev portrayed Mia Jones on Season 6 of The Next Generation. Mia is a single teen mom attempting to juggle school, her personal life, and a new modeling career. Following her time on the series, Dobrev went on to star in the hit show The Vampire Diaries for six seasons. Since then, she's starred in countless films. Other recognizable faces from The Next Generation are Shenae Grimes, who was cast in a leading role in the reboot series 90210. Raymond Ablack and Sara Waisglass (both currently starring in Ginny & Georgia), Jake Epstein from The Umbrella Academy, Stacey Farber from The Spencer Sisters, and previous Degrassi "it girl" Lauren Collins. She had brief appearances in Sex/Life and What We Do in the Shadows. Not only did some of the cast from Degrassi find success, but the show also had some guest stars who would later become household names, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Kevin Smith, Dan Levy and more.

