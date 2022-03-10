HBO Max and WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced back in January that the streaming service had acquired the U.S rights to the most popular installment of the Degrassi franchise, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and confirmed that the entire series would be coming to HBO Max sometime in the spring. Now, with a brand-new trailer, HBO Max has announced that the 14-seasons of the beloved series will be premiering on Friday, March 25.

Degrassi: The Next Generation aired from 2001 to 2015 with a total of 385 episodes in its sizable library and is considered the most popular and longest-running interaction of the decades-old franchise. With all the episodes of the series arriving on HBO Max, fans will be able to return to the halls of Degrassi Community School and relive the stories that made this interaction of the series so huge and reunite with their favorite characters starting at the end of the month. Along with the January announcement that The Next Generation would be arriving on HBO Max, it was also confirmed that an all-new Degrassi project had been greenlit and will be arriving on HBO Max sometime in 2023 with these episodes becoming available on Cartoon Network at a later date. The showrunners for the upcoming series will be multi-nominated writers Lara Azzopardi (Backstage) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale).

The Degrassi franchise is a Canadian television series that debuted in 1979 and was created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood. Spanning a total of five television series as well as two television movies and a television special, the Degrassi series has covered a number of topics and challenges prominent in teenage life. With over 500 episodes and numerous awards, Degrassi has become one of the most recognizable teen dramas. After the cancellation of The Next Generation in 2015, the next and currently most recent series of Degrassi to air was Netflix's Degrassi: Next Class which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2017.

All 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation will arrive on HBO Max on March 25. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming series debut on the streaming service as well as the series' official description down below.

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' is a pull-no-punches dramatic take on the real-life issues of high school life, telling the stories of students experiencing issues as far-reaching as homophobia and abuse, to violence and burgeoning sexuality, to dating and heartbreak. With equal measures of humor, angst, and heart, the students of 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' struggle with a series of “firsts” as they begin their journey into adulthood.

