Top Gun was one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, and 20 years after its release, director Tony Scott teamed up with Denzel Washington for a sci-fi flick you can watch right now. Washington stars alongside Top Gun veteran Val Kilmer in Déjà Vu, the time-traveling crime thriller that's now streaming on Hulu. The film follows a man investigating a New Orleans bombing using experimental technology, only to find himself obsessed with one of the victims in a not-so-healthy way. It was produced for $75 million and hauled in $180 million at the worldwide box office, making it a profitable hit for Touchstone Pictures. In addition to Washington and Kilmer, Déjà Vu also stars Paula Patton, Elden Henson, and Adam Goldberg, and it currently sits at a 56% score from critics and a 73% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Gun director Tony Scott reunited with Val Kilmer on Déjà Vu, which was written by Terry Rossio and Bill Marsilli. Scott sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 68, and some of his other notable work also came from teaming up with Washington in Unstoppable, the 2010 action thriller which also stars Chris Pine and Rosario Dawson. Scott also directed Domino, a dark comedy starring Keira Knightley and Mickey Rourke, which premiered the year before Déjà Vu. Marsilli has not worked on a project since writing the script for Déjà Vu, but Rossio most recently wrote the script for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and he also wrote Shrek and the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

What Are Some Other Good Time Travel Movies?

Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Back to the Future are regarded as two of the best time travel movies ever, with the former available to stream on Paramount+ and the latter only available on Starz. A more modern movie, Avengers: Endgame, is also regarded as a top-tier time-traveling movie, which is available on Disney+ along with the rest of the MCU. The original Terminator is also one of the best options for those craving a time-traveling movie, along with Edge of Tomorrow, which is set to depart Netflix in early November with no new streaming home secured.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Déjà Vu on Hulu.

