The new-to-Netflix Thai thriller series Delete follows the story of a couple who resort to a mysterious phone camera, which literally deletes people from existence, in order to hide their affair from their partners. Banking on a mysterious camera device that deletes the person being captured through it, Delete's story lets its dark themes take over as the characters struggle to make sense of the sudden disappearances that start taking place. As the story unfolds, Delete moves beyond its simple premise to present a complex story dictated by character choices. The story's real hook lies in the secrets of the characters who try to get their hands on the mysterious camera phone that will let them keep their secrets hidden. Layered with complexities arising from the situations that the characters create for themselves, Delete teases multiple themes to present an eight-episode-long captivating thriller that may just be the ideal choice for audiences looking to be introduced to Thai language shows. The new Thai-language mystery thriller on Netflix has all the ingredients that make it a compelling watch despite its occasional waywardness.

What is 'Delete' About?

While the story takes off with the attempt of the main characters Lilly (Sarika Sartsilpsupa) and Aim (Nat Kitcharit) to hide their relationship from the world, especially their partners Too (Natara Nopparatayapon) and Orn (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), it soon becomes evident that there are other players with significant stakes. Lilly's husband Too and Too's stepsister June (Charlette Wasita Hermenau) also remain active players, along with Captain Yutthachai (Peter Nopachai Jayanama), a police officer who investigates the disappearances. As the story unfolds, the conflict moves beyond the two couples whose lives are the most affected by the central conflict. Driven by self-serving interests, the other characters also add to the complexity of the situation, making the story as much about themselves at it is about the central mystery. Throughout its 8-episode run, Delete devotes a majority of its run time towards elucidating the personal struggles and motivations of the other characters as well. As a result, when the other characters end up wielding extraordinary influence on the fate of the central characters, the stakes rise greatly and the story ends up benefiting the most.

The ability to pull off misdirection remains the strength of any thriller. Its multi-layered story allows the Netflix series to achieve the aforementioned misdirection with near perfection. Delete consistently depends on the various trajectories in its story to elevate the stakes and switch gears, at will. Initially, it appears to be another story focusing on infidelity creeping into the lives of an elite high-class group of individuals who resort to extreme measures when they find themselves losing control of their lives. In tune with this simple theme, Delete keeps its focus on the love, mistrust, and jealousy developing among characters to fuel the conflict. But the appearance of the mysterious camera teases the darker side of the characters as this tool opens up unexplored possibilities both for the characters, as well as the overall story.

The Camera in 'Delete' Exposes Morality of the Characters

The camera's existence results in the exposure of the questionable morality of the characters who do not flinch before using it out of their self-interest. When June's classmate Tong (Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin) points out that deleting a person is no less than carrying out a killing, the culpability that comes with the use of the camera is teased. Despite the difference in motivations of the characters behind using the camera, the corresponding guilt of deleting someone's existence remains consistent. As a crucial element of the story, the mysterious camera allows the characters to function without restraints. While the consequence of using the camera remains equivalent to murder, the camera makes it look more convincing when such an action is carried out by a character who may not have the mental fortitude to carry out a killing otherwise. By its mere existence, the camera phone elevates the story of this Thai drama by manifolds as it extends immeasurable agency to the characters to pursue their interests with limited remorse. By the end, apart from pushing the narrative forward, the camera's introduction allows Delete to deliver some incredible commentary on how individuals would function if their actions cease to have consequences — something facilitated by the camera phone in Delete's story.

Also, even after its overall questionable existence, the mysterious phone camera, which ends up dictating the fate of many of the characters, does not remain the focus of the story. One would assume that the characters would be more gripped by the mystery behind the existence and functioning of such a device. But eventually, the conflict among the characters remains so intense that the camera phone only ends up becoming a tool in their hands to help them achieve their goals. Even in the end, the show does not concern itself with the purpose for which the camera is being used as much as it does about the motivation behind its use.

At its core, despite its mildly high-concept premise, Delete remains a satisfying exploration of the psyche of its characters and their situational struggles. Moreover, the mystery that remains around the camera's origin only provides further fertile ground for more twists to be served from a storytelling point of view. In the show's defense, it never feels like that it needs to justify or explain the reason behind the camera's existence. For one thing, Delete never gives the impression that it is a mystery science-fiction thriller more concerned about the existence of a technology that could make people vanish. For almost its entirety, the show remains invested in the ongoing situation and the lives of the struggling characters, which is only worsened by the existence of the camera.

'Delete' Keeps Expanding the Mystery

Delete excels at being a gripping thriller because it keeps shifting the goalpost as the story progresses. This shifting is possibly a reason why even when Aim, Too, and Lilly's story may have found some resolution at the end of Episode 7, "Rage," Delete continues in the pursuit of another climax only to end up on an unfinished and even more thrilling note. With its cliffhanger ending, Delete reiterates that it is not a limited take on infidelity among partners. In this aspect, the Thai drama feels more like a telenovella that can take any direction it wants as far as it has a new conflict to resolve. Each episode of the series keeps adding more information regarding the situation at hand, as the perspectives of different characters are introduced. As a result, the story continuously evolves, helping maintain the tension required for a thriller like Delete to work. Among the many things that make it worth tuning in for is Delete's ability to maintain the uncertainty around the fate of the characters who are driven by their flawed interests and choices. Even when it seems that the resolution is near, Delete chooses to keep going in pursuit of more suspense and drama — exactly why it deserves to be the next show on your list.