The latest Thai series on Netflix, Delete, serves a concocted tale of love, deceit, adultery, drama, and mystery in its eight episodes. Revolving around the discovery of a mysterious camera phone that can delete the person that it captures from existence, Delete focuses on the tale of two lovers who resort to extreme measures to keep their affair a secret. Even after plenty of twists and turns throughout the story, this latest Thai Netflix series still manages to leave some unexpected questions in the end.

Delete picks up with the secret affair of two central characters of the series — Aim (Nat Kitcharit) and Lilly (Sarika Sartsilpsupa) — who have just returned from a vacation together. Aim is a popular media presenter and journalist who got famous after he published his autobiography that captured his story of surviving in the jungle alone. Similarly, Lilly is also a popular figure, along with being the wife of Too Wongroongroj (Natara Nopparatayapon), the scion of a powerful business family. Aim and Lilly find refuge in each other as an escape from their unhappy relationships.

The honeymoon period of Aim and Lilly's relationship comes to an end when Aim's girlfriend Orn (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying) grows suspicious of Aim. When she places hidden cameras in the apartment, she finds out about Aim and Lilly's affair. Despite being saddened by the affair, Orn asks Aim to end the affair and also blackmails him by threatening to expose him for the fake story that he created for his novel, which eventually catapulted Aim to popularity. Nevertheless, luck ends up favoring Aim when he gets his hand on a mysterious phone camera that deletes the person it captures from existence. The phone is given to Aim by Lilly, who came to possess the camera when a young girl asked her to take her picture at the supermarket. When Lilly took the picture, the girl ended up vanishing, introducing Lilly to the true power of the camera. Eventually, Orn is removed from the equation by Aim, who uses the phone for his benefit.

With Orn out of the picture, Lilly also finds out that she's pregnant with Aim's child, although she keeps it hidden from Aim for the time being. Fearing that her husband may have found out about her affair with Aim, Lilly tries to delete Too using the camera, but her attempt is spoiled as a result of a surprise birthday party thrown by Too. Later in the night, Too confronts Lilly about her affair, and Lilly admits to being involved with Aim. However, Too shows forgiveness and agrees to accept her moments before Lilly reveals her pregnancy.

The next day, Lilly's disappearance makes it to the news. Suspecting Aim's involvement in Lilly's disappearance, Too invites Aim to his farm for a story about his family and father's legacy. In hopes of finding out more about Lilly, Aim accepts the offer and arrives at the farm the next day. While giving a tour of the farm, Too informs Aim about Lilly's affair, only to eventually confront Aim about his affair with Lilly.

Aim and Too Hold Each Other Responsible for Lilly's Disappearance

A tussle breaks out between Aim and Too who question each other about Lilly's disappearance. When Aim realizes that Too is not aware of the mysterious phone Lilly had in her possession, he makes a run for his life and manages to escape from the property. Aim finds himself amidst a lie when Nicha (Pattarasuda Anumanrajadhon), the nurse who cared for Orn's sick mother (Chindarat Kasuya), pays a visit to him to seek information about Orn. Nicha grows suspicious of Aim when he tells her that Orn has gone to China for a personal gig.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Aim kissing Lilly is leaked in the media. The investigation behind Lilly's disappearance progresses as Captain Yutthachai (Nopachai Jayanama), who's also looking into the other recent disappearances including that of the young girl deleted by Lilly at the supermarket, questions Too and Aim about Lilly. While Too refuses to have known about Lilly's affair before the photograph got leaked, Aim informs Yutthachai that he broke up with Lilly as she was afraid of Too's reaction. On being questioned about Orn, Aim repeats that Orn also moved out after finding out about his affair.

Unfortunately for Aim, he's pushed into a corner when Nicha approaches Yutthachai with her suspicions about Aim, forcing the police officer to look into Orn's disappearance. Even with evidence hinting towards Aim, Yutthachai feels compelled to let Aim go. However, before doing so, he reveals to Aim details of a case in which people around a girl started disappearing suddenly until one day, the girl herself disappeared.

The mystery behind Lilly's disappearance finally surfaces when the involvement of Too's stepsister, June (Charlette Wasita Hermenau), is revealed. It turns out that June loved Lilly once but her love soon turned into hatred when she found out that Lilly did not feel the same. It's by chance that she got her hands on the camera in Lilly's possession on the night of the birthday party and discovered its abilities. With the camera in her possession, June also contemplated deleting Lilly from existence. Meanwhile, Aim also started suspecting June's involvement when he discovered that a girl from June's school had gone missing.

Despite the impression that June might have deleted Lilly, June confirms that she did not make Lilly disappear when Tong (Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin), a friend of June's who witnessed June deleting a classmate of theirs, confronted June for the act. Placing her trust in him, June hands over the camera to Tong as he convinces June that deleting people is akin to killing them. Tong has himself been suffering after the mysterious disappearance of his sister, Thong.

Truth Behind Lilly's Disappearance is Finally Revealed

Nonetheless, June finds herself in trouble when a mysterious man blackmails her with the truth about her classmate's disappearance. She goes to meet the blackmailer along with her friend Tong, but the situation gets out of hand and the man ends up deleting June. Tong is saved when Aim appears at the scene, forcing the man to escape with the camera. When June's classmate reappears after her disappearance, Tong and Aim discover that when a person who has deleted someone else gets deleted, the deleted person returns. Tong's revelation that a hearing aid fell out of the blackmailer's ear during the tussle helps Aim realize that Captain Yutthachai was the man who deleted June.

On the other hand, Too was also attacked by a mysterious man looking for the camera. When Too woke up in the morning from his unconsciousness, he found a locket that belonged to a girl named Araya. Upon looking for Araya, Too found out that the girl was also associated with the camera at some point. Araya's friend informed Too that Araya's father may have had some involvement in the disappearance of Too's wife as he had come to her to seek information about the camera as well. When Too saw the photograph of Araya's father, he was shocked to find out that Araya was the daughter of Yutthachai.

With Yutthachai's role in Lilly's disappearance becoming clear, the truth reveals itself. It turns out that on the night of Lilly's birthday, she left the house to meet Aim but ended up being intercepted by Yutthachai who kidnapped her. In the captivity of the police officer and his wife, Lilly finds out from Yutthachai's wife (Duangjai Hiransri) that the girl Lilly deleted in the supermarket was their daughter. The parents found out about Araya's use of the camera when patients started disappearing from the hospital Araya's mother worked at. Later, Araya took the blame on herself and left her home. On the same day, she roamed into a nearby supermarket where she met Lilly and asked her to capture her through the camera. When Yutthachai saw the supermarket's CCTV footage, he discovered what happened to his daughter. On finding that Araya's disappearance resulted in the reappearance of all the patients at the hospital, Yutthachai knew that he would have to delete Lilly to bring back Araya. As a result, his search for Lilly resulted in Lilly's kidnapping.

Why Was Lilly Kidnapped by Yutthachai?

Unfortunately for Yutthachai, Lilly managed to escape by the time he arrived with the camera although he quickly tracks her to the nearest supermarket. Too also sets out to rescue Lilly when she calls him to seek help. However, Yutthachai manages to succeed in his endeavor as he deletes Lilly and brings back his daughter. Knowing that he will have to take care of Too, Yutthachai decides to delete Too, but before he can hunt Too down, the latter reaches Yutthachai's house. In the altercation that follows, Too finds out why Yutthachai kidnapped Lilly and decides to delete Yutthachai using the phone. Yutthachai makes one final attempt to save himself, but his attempts are foiled by Aim who arrives to rescue Too. Finally, Too brings back Lilly by deleting Yutthachai.

After deleting Yutthachai, Too returns to his house and deletes Araya's mother while Araya manages to escape. On the other hand, Aim finds Lilly at the supermarket, only to realize that she has decided to choose Too over him. It turns out that even after finding about her pregnancy, Too had offered to raise the child together. Lilly decides to hide the real identity of her child's father and informs Aim that Too is the father of the child, leaving Aim heartbroken. The next day, Too wakes up to find out that Lilly's return has made it to the news.

On the other side, Lilly takes the phone from Too in hopes of destroying the phone forever. Before she proceeds, she approaches Aim one last time suggesting a plan to help bring back Orn. When Aim rubbishes the idea, Lilly disposes of the phone in a nearby lake, although the phone is later retrieved by Too to help Aim bring back Orn on Aim's request. After making a final confession in front of the world on social media regarding the fake story that he used in his novel to popularize himself, Aim decides to get himself deleted with Too's help. As Lilly rushes to Aim's apartment to find him, she only finds Orn there and understands that Aim has been deleted.

What Happens in the End of 'Delete'?

At Too's farm, Lilly arrives in search of her husband to hold him responsible for what he did to Aim. She, however, finds herself lured to a different mystery when she notices flies being attracted to one of the stables in the barn. On investigating further, she finds a secret basement beneath the barn. In the basement, she finds rows of trunks filled with decaying human bodies. Shocked out of her wits, just as when Lilly was going to escape, Too arrives at the stable in order to use the camera and get rid of the decaying bodies. It is suggested that Too's father exploited young women and hid their bodies in the basement. Earlier, Too is shown to be still haunted by the memory of a woman's body floating in the lake nearby.

Another revelation surfaces in the final moments as Tong's sister Thong, who had gone missing days ago, is seen in one of the trunks. Staying hidden inside a trunk, Lilly witnesses her loving husband execute a gruesome act as she fears his involvement in the death of the women. Just when Too was about to leave after deleting the bodies of all the women, Lilly gives her location up. At the end of Delete, Lilly's fate is left undecided as Too possibly finds Lilly hidden inside the trunk. It's also suggested that June seems to have discovered her family's involvement with Tong's sister's disappearance. In the final moments, Delete sets up the perfect ground for an even more thrilling Season 2.