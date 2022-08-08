Policing is a difficult enough task but when you add serial killers to the mix, it is almost unimaginable. The trailer for the second season of the Indian crime thriller, Delhi Crime has been released by Netflix. The International Emmy Award-winning show for Best Drama series will see the return of Shefali Shah, who stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, to tackle crime in the South District where she presides.

The trailer for the new season of the crime thriller sees Chaturvedi battling to curb the spreading violence that is being unleashed on her city by a gang of serial killers who have a trademark style of killing their victims. At the very start of the trailer, Chaturvedi, aka Madam Sir, speaks to the unequal balance that the city of Delhi has as regards its population and wealth distribution. The unhealthy balance is credited for complicating policing of the city. Though severely understaffed, Madam Sir and her officers are bent on solving the recurring murders happening all over the city though the clues to solving the puzzle elude them. This new season promises to show a more vulnerable and emotional side to these officers of the law as they carry out their duty. The gang being pursued in this new season seems to have been modeled after the infamous Kachcha-banian gang which was once active in parts of Northern India.

Per Deadline, Shah has spoken about what it has meant to play this role and what audiences can expect to see in the new season. Shah said:

“I love every character I’ve played but Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and ‘Delhi Crime’ as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these. This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, ‘Delhi Crime’ is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it.”

The first season of Delhi Crime was focused on the 2012 Delhi gang rape that garnered global attention, and the subsequent Delhi police investigation. The series was created by Richie Mehta. Showrunner Tanuj Chopra directs the new season. Chopra has spoken about what the new season would hold for Madam Sir and her officers revealing that their very moral code would be tested.

The cast of the series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma. The series is written by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Virat Basoya.

Delhi Crime Season 2 premieres on Netflix August 26. Check out the trailer below: