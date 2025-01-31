Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the cast and creatives of Hulu's crime comedy series Deli Boys at Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Deli Boys is a gory, hilarious show about two brothers, played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, who unwittingly inherit an international drug smuggling operation.

Creator Abdullah Saeed, showrunner Michelle Nader, and co-stars Ali, Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan stop by the studio to discuss their favorite episodes, stunts, the surprises audiences are in store for, DC's Lanterns series, and tons more.

In Deli Boys, nothing is what it seems for Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh) after their father dies. Overnight, the characters uncover that their Baba had been secretly managing an international cocaine smuggling operation, a business they have now inherited. As the two of them dive into the underworld, they hope to get back everything that they've lost by following in their father's footsteps. The upcoming Hulu series created by stand-up comedian Abdullah Saeed mixes comedy and crime, resulting in a chaotic and gory watch.

The show premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and Deli Boys' main cast and creator paid a visit to the Collider studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center to discuss the Hulu original. Ali, Shaikh, Saeed, actress Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), and showrunner Michelle Nader all sat down with Collider's own Steve Weintraub and talked about coming up with a series that was funny and unlike anything that they've seen before.

During their conversation, which you can watch in the video above or read in the transcript below, Shaikh talks about doing drugs with Saeed in the lead-up to getting his role, representing the South Asian community with accuracy in the pilot, their prospects for future seasons, and each of their favorite episodes. Jagannathan also shares an update on the production of Lanterns, Damon Lindelof's anticipated new series.

"Have You Ever Taken a Dab Before?"

Abdullah Saeed utilized unusual methods to assemble his Deli Boys cast.

Image by Photagonist

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congratulations and congrats for being at Sundance presenting your series. I have a million questions, but everyone watching will have not seen it yet, so I'm looking right at you. Can you sort of tell everyone what it's about and why you wanted to make it?

ABDULLAH SAEED: Deli Boys is about two Pakistani American brothers in Philadelphia. They're very pampered, and that's about the only thing they have in common. In our pilot episode, after a family tragedy, they inherit their father's business, only to discover that it's a front for an international cocaine smuggling operation.

I think you left out one important thing. It's a lot bloodier than people think it's going to be.

SAEED: Yes, there is quite a bit of gore in this show, but I like to think that it's tempered.

POORNA JAGANNATHAN: Very tasteful.

SAEED: And it's in all the right places to make it enjoyable and not, like, excessive.

For the three actors, what was it like actually reading a script like this? How quickly were you like, "Please, for the love of God, let me be in this?"

SAAGAR SHAIKH: I read the pilot in April of 2022—I think it was, like, three months before they started casting—and I was just like, "Holy shit!" I had never read a script like this where I needed this job. So I called my team right away, and I was like, "Get me as much information as you can on this," and they're like, "We don't know anything about it. We just know the creator's name is Abdullah Saeed." And I’m like, "That name sounds like a name I can pronounce!" I told my manager about it, and she's like, “Oh, I rep the guy. Let me set up a meeting." So, I met Abdullah, and...

SAEED: We took dabs at my house.

SHAIKH: We took dabs.

ASIF ALI: They did drugs.

JAGANNATHAN: And he was cast.

SHAIKH: He was like, "Have you ever taken a dab before?" I was like, "Yeah!" And then I did it, and I was like, "I've never done this before, man." [Laughs] It was rough, but it was amazing. It was totally worth it, and yeah, here we are today.

JAGANNATHAN: So, Abdullah Saeed is the creator of Bong Appetit, where you get high, and then you eat cannabis-infused food. That's the show! So when I read the script, it is so multi-genre and beyond definition and beyond boundaries that I had never read a script like this. I also feel like when I read my character, Abdullah had written this character for me. It felt so tailor-made.

Can I actually ask a quick question for Abdullah? Was it her work on Law & Order SVU that impacted you?

JAGANNATHAN: Steve.

Image via NBC

SAEED: The Night Of, actually.

Oh, I'm sorry, I wanted to use Law & Order.

SAEED: It was Law & Order. But truly, Poorna has had some amazing performances. At the time I was writing this script, she was in my mind with this character because I was like, "This lady who plays an auntie or a mom in a lot of stuff really has badass energy, and I want to see her as a badass," and that's what the Lucky character was on the page. I can't believe that I'm sitting here with her. I can't believe she's the one playing Lucky. That’s her!

JAGANNATHAN: I can’t believe I’m here either. Really. I can't believe it.

Why 'Deli Boys' Is "So Rare"

"The world that he created was so unique."

Image via Hulu

I'm happy this all worked out, but I interrupted the line. So please, what was it like?

ALI: For me, it's pretty simple. If I read something, it really is. I do stand-up, so for me, comedy is first and foremost. And as someone growing up acting and stuff, a lot of times I would get things and you're playing sort of an adjacent person, you're a peripheral kind of character. You sort of come in, and you do your thing, and you leave. So, to have a project that is centered around a South Asian family but is comedy first is so rare. It's not really like a thing that is around. That really stood out to me that comedy was at the forefront; it wasn't like a thesis statement about being brown. You know what I mean? It was like, "No, it's just a really funny show." And the world that he created was so unique. It just felt like I was reading something that I wanted to see when I was a little kid, and I was like, "Oh, man, this is sick!"

JAGANNATHAN: I don’t know about that...

ALI: No, I wanted to see it!

Image via Hulu

When you were 10 years old, and you wanted this show, you had a pretty fucked up mind.

ALI: When I was like 12, I was like, "Man, I would love to see a crazy..." Me and my cousin saw Goodfellas and stuff. Our parents are pretty loosey-goosey with us seeing stuff. To them, it was like, as long as the movie is considered a "good" movie, the rating doesn't matter.

SAEED: I think that's true for a lot of South Asians. I grew up watching stuff that was way...

JAGANNATHAN: I saw Blue Lagoon at the age of eight.

ALI: There we go.

I understand why all of you are the way you are. It makes sense.

ALI: [Laughs] So, I just felt like it was genre, it was comedy, and it was dealing with people that usually, in most forms of jobs that we go out for, are peripheral people, but get to be front and center in something that's comedy first. That really stood out to me.

Saajar Shaikh Wasn't Originally Raj in 'Deli Boys'

Actually, he was going to play the part of Mir.

Image via Hulu

I want to say the three of you have such great chemistry. You never really know if it's all going to work, so when did you two [Saeed and Nader] realize, "Oh, we did this. The cast is good?"

MICHELLE NADER: Well, I didn't cast these guys, but I'm really glad that they were cast.

SAEED: That's right. We had a different showrunner on the pilot. Michelle came in for the season, so she didn't get to pick. But there was a time at which I saw myself as the Raj character. I wrote the first draft in 2019, so this was a while ago. As time went on, when I first met Saagar, I was like, "I think I'm Raj, and he's Mir." Then we met Asif, and then Asif ended up being Mir, while Saagar ended up being Raj, and everything sort of fell into place. On the pilot, Nisha Ganatra, who directed the pilot, we went to see the whole cast, and she was in a studio with them, and they were all in sweatpants and being actors, and they just felt like a family already.

JAGANNATHAN: Also called a rehearsal, but continue.

SAEED: I'm betraying my own inexperience here. It was a rehearsal. But these three and Iqbal [Theba], who plays Baba, really felt like an actual family—and I'm a brown person; when I see a brown family on TV, I'm like, "Eh, does that look right?" And this looked right to me.

NADER: For me, I had read the script before I saw the pilot. The pilot was already shot, but I had read the script first. Everything these guys are saying, I thought, "Oh my God, this guy's a genius." It had everything. It had heart, it had crime, and it had comedy, and it had Philadelphia, which is where I'm from, and he lives. I was the same way. I was like, "I've got to get onto this show. I've got to find my way on."

JAGANNATHAN: Michelle calls this show's genre a "crimedy," which I love.

SAEED: She came up with that.

I might use that in the headline.

NADER: Uh oh. I'm going to get into so much trouble.

SAEED: She said it one time, just randomly, and we all hooked it.

Image by Photagonist

You think I'm joking with you when I say it might be the headline, but it might be part of the headline.

NADER: Okay, cool. I just didn't know if everybody was on board with it, but we like it because I think that's what it is.

SHAIKH: It's a new genre.

When did you three realize, "We're good. We have it?"

SHAIKH: I think it was while we were shooting the pilot. It was us three, and it was Iqbal, and there's Brian [George], who plays Ahmad. We were all just in a room, and it felt like it was a tension-less room. We were all just joking and laughing, and it just felt super comfortable. There was this energy to all of us. I was feeling like, "This is going to go by smoothly. This feels like we're heightening each other's jokes. We understand each other's jokes and are able to riff off of each other nicely." I feel like we made magic.

Your relationship [Ali and Shaikh] makes or breaks the show.

Forget What You Heard About Saagar Shaikh in 'Ms. Marvel'

"The juxtaposition between those two is insane."

Saagar, I teased you about this last night. Your character likes drugs. He uses drugs and is so different from what you played in the Marvel Universe. What do you think people who know you from your Marvel roles are going to think about this character?

SHAIKH: It's interesting because my opening shot in Ms. Marvel is me doing dua, which is a prayer, right before starting breakfast. It's such a far-religious, extreme thing. Then, my character in Deli Boys starts off in the morning after an orgy. [Laughs] So, just the juxtaposition between those two is insane. I think the fans are going to see Deli Boys, and they're going to realize, like, "Oh, man..."

ALI: "He's got range!"

SHAIKH: Yeah! [Laughs] No, they'll see that, "Okay, this is an actor, and he's doing roles," right? I know a lot of people after Ms. Marvel thought, "Oh, Saagar must be a religious person," which I'm not not—I dabble, right?

NADER: By that, he means dabs.

SHAIKH: But they’re going to see Deli Boys, and they're going to see me as just a human and an actor who is able to do... I have range. I can do multiple things.

Abdullah, with creators, how much are you thinking when you're writing a show, "This is my three-season plan. This is my five-year plan," and how much are you like, "Let's just figure out this season, and if we get renewed, let's figure it out?"

NADER: Let me just say this: when I read the script, I thought, "Everything is in there." This show has humanity, and the characters have so much dimension that this show could go for five years. When you read a script, when I am going on to look at scripts, I want a show to have wings, and this show is an eagle.

ALI: We're flying, baby. We're flying.

Are you saying this just because it’s a Philadelphia thing?

ALI: Yes. The Eagles.

SAEED: Yes, that's right. Go birds!

NADER: I didn't even realize!

ALI: That's how Philly she is. She doesn't even realize it.

SAEED: By the way, Michelle was in a Geno's Steaks commercial. It is on YouTube.

ALI: If you know, you know.

NADER: This is really taking me down. Is this here to take me down?

SAEED: This is an intervention.

ALI: This is a hit piece.

SAEED: But when you pitch a show, and you're by yourself, you don't have all the brains in a writers' room. There was a version of this show that I projected out into four or five seasons, but I think Season 5 was like Season 4, but on a boat or something. It was kind of silly, like, "Oh, yeah, that's the whole plan."

Image by Photagonist

Is the season called Deli Boys on a Boat?

SAEED: It will be in 2031.

NADER: We're no longer running the show.

SAEED: So, really, there are all kinds of ideas. I had the first set of ideas, like, "This could happen here. This could happen way at the end." Then, when Michelle came on, that exponentially increased. Then when we got our writers, we had the best room, we had the best time, and everybody incorporated those ideas and added even more ideas. Truly, the best ideas in this show came from everywhere. They came from me. They came from Michelle. They came from our producers. The cast has taken incredible ownership of their characters, and the writers, as well, because that's how we like to roll. We really encourage them to, "Identify with this show. Own your episode. Own that storyline. Take big swings." I think that's how we got here.

JAGANNATHAN: Also, your question, "when do we feel like a family," it is that feeling that comes from the top down. It really does. So, the creators and [production company] Onyx [Collective] and just everyone on board were approaching this so humble, excited, creative, never-been-done-before. They were so excited about it that it was so deeply collaborative, and that's why I think we feel like a family.

Why the 'Deli Boys' Cast Feel Like "the Luckiest People on Earth"

"I think we're dead."

Image by Photagonist

I’ve seen the first five episodes, and there’s a lot of wild stuff. When you were getting ready to shoot something, what was the scene where you were like, "I can't believe I'm about to go to set and film this?"

SHAIKH: There were a lot of those days. I feel so lucky to just be part of this project. Every day felt like this for me. It's the job of my life, and I get to work with all these cool people.

Who gave you $5 to say that?

ALI: Geno’s Steaks money.

SAHIKH: Honestly, though. We lived in the best place.

JAGANNATHAN: We lived in the best place.

SAEED: We're going on a tangent.

SAHIKH: There was a moment I talked to Poorna, and I was like, "Poorna, listen. I think we're dead, and this is our heaven because we're living in this cool place. None of our loved ones are around us, meaning we might be dead. We get to live our dream job. I think we're dead."

JAGANNATHAN: He literally said that.

SAHIKH: We were in the hot tub!

JAGANNATHAN: Not in that way.

ALI: It was that way.

SAIKH: Every day, I felt like, "We get to do this."