Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Deli Boys, Season 1.

Summary Brian George's role in Deli Boys marks a shift in his career, showcasing his comedic talents in a new light.

In an interview with Collider, George talks about

George's character, Ahmad Uncle, plays a pivotal role in the plot twist, adding depth to the storyline and character dynamics.

Brian George’s familiar, reassuring face, voice, and genuine talent have been a comedic force on television for decades now. He may be best known as Raj’s father, Dr. Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory and for opening the Dream Cafe as Babu Bhatt on Seinfeld, George is a mainstay voice actor and sitcom guest star — performing in the classic ’90s-era Star Trek series and voicing Batman’s cherished butler Alfred. Now George is elevated to a regular cast member on Deli Boys as the industrious Ahmad Uncle, forever working for the top spot at the Boy’s ever-growing DarCo.

Deli Boys follows Pakistani-American brothers Mir and Raj Dar (played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, respectively) immediately after their father’s sudden passing. As they lose everything and are forced to begin anew, the brothers must now confront Baba’s secret criminal life of crime with their violent journey through the Philadelphia underworld. The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever) and Alfie Fuller (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Collider’s own Tania Hussain had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with George to talk about all things Deli Boys. Together they discussed the show’s singular comedically violent / violently comedic tone, the joy of being cast and performing in such a special comedy, and that earth-shattering Ahmad Uncle plot twist.

COLLIDER: The show blends crime and comedy, but the food is also low-key the star. I'm wondering, if Ahmad Uncle had to broker a major underworld deal over a Pakistani meal, what's on the table?

BRIAN GEORGE: [Laughs] Wow! Aloo paratha, for sure. My mum used to make a lovely fish curry, so fish curry. Oh, biryani everything!

Bring everything to the table and have more alliances. It's perfect. I would love to see haleem on the table. I'm a huge haleem fan.

GEORGE: Oh, I see.

‘Deli Boys’ Breaks New Ground

“The script was through-the-roof wonderful.”

Image via Hulu

Yeah, it’s very good! So, the achar-stuffed coke plotline is so genius. I never thought that that could be a possibility. It made me wonder what was the most absurd thing when you were reading from the script that made you stop and think, “The show is so wild. I need to be a part of it?”

GEORGE: Well, thank you for the assumption that I had an option. [Laughs] No, I mean, scripts like this come along, and you just go, “You want me? Thank you! You’re actually offering this to me?” The script was through-the-roof wonderful. Is it breaking new ground? Well, we've seen comedy crime before; we've seen innocents wrapped up in more than they can handle before. But I think from the desi perspective, from these two, so American—the stoner and the business grad — to see that innocence makes the show incredibly watchable to me.

It really does. I binge-watched the show twice now. I love it that much.

GEORGE: You watched the whole thing?

I watched the whole thing twice. I love it. I'm gonna watch it a third time when it comes on Hulu slash Disney+. But there was a scene that made me laugh…

GEORGE: I hope so!

[Laughs] There were a lot of things that made me laugh. There was a scene, though, after Baba died, and they asked Lucky Aunty, “Will you take care of us?” It made me think this is so rooted in our culture. We're always taking care of, like the helicopter parent thing. I was wondering, was there a scene that you did with your co-stars that you just couldn't keep a straight face because the lines were so funny, and the chemistry between all of you was amazing?

GEORGE: There were so many. I wish I could recall one. It's been a number of months, but we were constantly cracking up. It was very hard to keep a straight face. All I know is I had a blast.

Brian George Talks About That Massive Ahmad Uncle Plot Twist

“It's such a clever thing.”