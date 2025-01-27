March sees the release of Deli Boys, a new original Hulu series from Onyx Collective set in the world of, yes, gangsters, crime and the quirks of convenience stores. Ahead of the show's debut, another cast member has been announced. Set against the backdrop of organised crime and cultural identity, Deli Boys follows a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), whose lives are upended when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies. With their privileged lifestyle ripped away, the duo is forced to confront their late father’s secret life as a criminal kingpin, taking their first, often chaotic, steps into the underworld he left behind.

Joining the show is Tan France, best known as the fashion expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye, who has been cast as Zubair in the series, a British Pakistani gang leader. And, let's be real, he'll surely be pretty sharply dressed too, right? The show's official logline is as follows:

"When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld."

The series, which consists of ten half-hour episodes, also has a stellar supporting cast that includes Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever) as Lucky, Alfie Fuller (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Prairie, and Brian George (The Big Bang Theory) as Ahmad. The show was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner (Girls) and Nora Silver under their Jenni Konner Productions banner. Michelle Nader serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Saeed, Konner, and Silver. The pilot episode is directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), who is also an executive producer on the series.

Who Is Tan France?

Image via Netflix

This is a new direction for France, who rose to fame as part of the Fab Five on Queer Eye, before co-hosting Netflix’s Next in Fashion alongside Gigi Hadid and penning the New York Times bestselling memoir Naturally Tan. In February 2024, he co-hosted Netflix’s first live awards show, the 30th Annual SAG Awards Pre-Show, and he was also one of the commentators on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party livestream. France has also worked on series for the BBC, including a documentary entitled Beauty and the Bleach, where he explored the impact of colorism.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Deli Boys.

