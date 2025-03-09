Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Deli Boys, Season 1

The creators of Hulu's Deli Boys come from very different corners of the entertainment industry. Jenni Konner is best known for being a showrunner on the acclaimed series Girls, while Michelle Nader has written stacks of scripts, producing shows like 2 Broke Girls and Dollface. Abdullah Saeed, on the other hand, cut his teeth as a music journalist as well as producing and hosting shows for Vice before leaving the company in protest. Now, this special blend of artists is coming together for one of the most exciting, darkly comical, and gory new series of the year.

Deli Boys follows a pair of Pakistani-American brothers, Mir and Raj Dar (played respectively by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh), after their convenience store tycoon father "Baba" Dar (Iqbal Theba) passes away suddenly. As their lives flip upside-down, losing everything, the brothers are forced to confront Baba’s secret life of crime, continuing their own violent journeys through the Philadelphia underworld.

Saeed, Nader, and Konner were kind enough to sit down with Collider’s own Tania Hussain to talk about all things Deli Boys. Together they discussed crafting the character of fan-favorite Lucky (memorably played by Lanterns’ Poorna Jagannathan), pushing the limits of their special brand of dark humor, and what special something-something they’d bring to liven up a party with the Dar family. Spoiler alert, it’s chai.

Party With The ‘Deli Boys’ Family

COLLIDER: I love the show. I have to say, I binged it twice now, even before the premiere, and it is such a great show. It is such an important show. It's so funny, and I do want to start with something a little fun. The show uses food as both comfort and chaos. If you had to survive a family meeting with this crew, what dish would you bring to keep the peace or stir the pot?

MICHELLE NADER: I would bring chai. I would bring that chai. We had this guy when we filmed a wedding at…

ABDULLAH SAEED: Shalimar Banquets.

NADER: Did you have that chai? It's still in my system. I’m still caffeinated from it.

JENNI KONNER: I got the lavender one.

SAEED: Yeah, that was popular. There was like, a cashew chai, also, that everyone was nuts for. But I would bring saag paneer, or daal is, I feel like, the communal food, so if you gotta break bread with them, dal and rice would be the thing. How about you?

KONNER: I would bring cocaine.

It’s always a party when there's coke there.

KONNER: Exactly. I mean, for this group, I think it would be a hit.

NADER: I think that's a nice party right there — chai and cocaine and some daal.

SAEED: Although, you do cocaine, and then you lose your appetite.

KONNER: Time it correctly. Eat and then do the cocaine.

Michelle Nader’s Unique Ownership Of Lucky

“I have a mob background—we can get into that later.”

Image via Hulu

Michelle, my first question is for you. Lucky's arc feels like one of the biggest power shifts in the show. What was so important to you when laying out her position in the family business?

NADER: Yes, you nailed it. When I read the script, and I read Lucky, that's when I was like, “If I don't get involved in this, I'm going to lose my mind.” I've never really related to a character more.

KONNER: She's the Lucky of the show beyond.

SAEED: We're reverse Deli Boys, by the way. You notice that, right? There's one of me and two of them. [Laughs]

NADER: The character was already written, and she was incredible and a badass, but I think that I really took to this character because I'm from Philadelphia, I have a mob background—we can get into that later.

KONNER: I was like, “That's unspecific.”

SAEED: She just glossed over that.

NADER: So I just really loved the idea that this woman wanted to be the boss of bosses, and she is. She has the power to do it.

KONNER: It was one of those times when you're working when the most magical thing happens, which is you bring in the right actor, and it's beyond your wildest expectations. It's so, so exciting, and she brought so much to the part. She really influenced the part.

SAEED: She did.

She is perfect casting. I love Poorna on this. I always laugh so hard at the first scene when [Hamsa] gets shot, and she's telling Mir and Raj, “Don't worry about it. Just be calm” The way she's cleaning his mouth feels like such a maternal thing, and it's so funny.

SAEED: That was her.

KONNER: She really got that she had to be loving and brutal at the same time. She did that.

‘Deli Boys’ Pushes the Limits of Comedy

Image via Hulu

Was there ever a moment when you guys thought, “Okay, this might be taking things too far?” Because there is very dark humor, but it's done so well that you can't really see it as being offensive or even just irreverent comedy.

KONNER: We weren’t taking it far enough!

SAEED: I was trying to think of something so fucked up that we didn't put it in, but I think the most fun was the vomiting, all the various stabbings and shootings.

KONNER: All of it happening at a wedding.

NADER: No. [Laughs]

KONNER: The answer is no. Wait until you see the second season.

I am so excited about a second season.

KONNER: We don’t have an order.

NADER: We’re just manifesting.

This is me saying, Inshallah, we get a second.

NADER: Exactly.

Embracing the Family Business

“Mir just thinks he's taking care of his family.”