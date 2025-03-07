Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Deli Boys, Season 1

Summary In an interview with Collider, Poorna Jagannathan shares how Lucky’s now iconic mouthwiping scene in the Deli Boys premiere was inspired by a real-life moment she witnessed.

Lucky’s loyalty runs deep as seen in Episode 6, where her tragic past is revealed and helps set up a revenge-fueled arc as she vows to protect Raj, Mir, and the family business.

Jagannathan teases Lanterns as a bold take on the genre, where every character walks the line between hero and villain, adding depth to the DC universe.

Hulu’s Deli Boys is a high-energy crime comedy that throws two unsuspecting and very naive brothers, Raj and Mir (played deliciously by the winsome duo, Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali), into the chaos of their late father’s secret drug empire. While the show delivers sharp humor, thrilling stakes, and a fresh cultural lens on the immigrant experience, one of the best characters anchoring the pair is the non-nonsense, Lucky Aunty, played by Poorna Jagannathan. From her very first appearance in the half-hour sitcom now streaming on Hulu, Lucky is an undeniable force, embodying both maternal care and ruthless efficiency. One moment, she’s wiping Raj’s mouth like a doting mother after he has a face full of blood (and brains), and the next, she’s making it clear she’s in control of the family business while snapping their enemies in half.

In an interview with Collider, Jagannathan got candid about her role and how “humbling” it was to play a fully fleshed-out South Asian woman with a backstory rather than a side character on the margins. As the series pulls back Lucky’s layers, including a devoted sixth episode that digs into her storied and tragic past, it’s her killer instinct that sets the stage for what’s next as Jagannathan admits, “Lucky’s favorite accessory is revenge, so she’s all in,” by the end of that explosive and twisted finale.

One of ‘Deli Boys’ Bloodiest Scenes Came From an Inspired Moment

“This is a week before filming, and I was like, ‘Absolutely. Got it.’ It was such a gift.”

From the moment Lucky Aunty storms into the first episode, she makes it clear that she’s not just a bystander in Raj and Mir’s inheritance drama. In fact, she’s the one keeping the operation intact, as we examine from the premiere during the FBI raid on DarCo’s Philly office. But the chaotic energy of the brothers discovering their father’s secret business is only heightened by Lucky’s commanding presence, stepping in to wipe Raj’s mouth mid-conversation after blowing Humza’s brains out at the ABC Convenience Store and ordering them around like they’re still children.

As Jagannathan tells us, that moment wasn’t just played for laughs. It was directly inspired by a real-life interaction she witnessed just a week before filming. “There was an Indian Parsi woman with her two grown-ass sons — we’re talking, like, working young men in their late 20s,” she recalls. “One of them had seen Never Have I Ever, so we started talking, and this amazing Parsi woman… just picked up a napkin and cleaned her son’s mouth. This is a week before filming, and I was like, ‘Absolutely. Got it.’” That interaction became the foundation for one of the show’s funniest and most telling moments, capturing just how much Lucky still sees Raj and Mir as two grown children.

But Lucky isn’t just a nagging maternal figure, she’s also the enforcer who ensures Raj and Mir don’t get themselves killed. As the season unfolds, her dynamic with the brothers becomes a fascinating push-and-pull between nurturing and sheer exasperation. “I’m a South Asian mother, so I can say this: We infantilize the shit out of our boys. It’s just what we do,” Jagannathan laughs while sharing the experience that was such a “real gift” to her. “I don’t have a girl, but I infantilize him and all his friends and anyone who walks through that door.” That instinct to overstep boundaries, to nurture even when it’s not needed, defines Lucky’s approach as she’s constantly balancing between care and control — or in this case, telling them they don’t need to be down to their underwear when packing their own cocaine. “She’s a nurturer and a killer, so it’s just that tension between that.”

How Lucky’s Loyalty Speaks to That Explosive ‘Deli Boys’ Finale

“I’ve spent so many years where the character is the backstory.”