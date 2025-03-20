Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Deli Boys, Season 1Hulu and Disney+'s critically acclaimed sitcom Deli Boys thrusts Asif Ali's Mir Dar and Saagar Shaikh's Raj Dar — scions of the DarCo business empire — into sheer chaos during the Season 1 finale following a shocking discovery about their father, Baba Dar's (Iqbal Theba) sudden death. Abdullah Saeed's 10-episode series follows two Pakistani brothers who unravel the secret criminal empire built by their father and maintain the business with the support of Lucky Aunty (Poorna Jagannathan) and Baba Dar's business partner, Ahmad Uncle (Brian George). Throughout the series, Mir and Raj struggle to keep the business running, thanks to their obvious incompetence in the drug business, which their father successfully ran under the garb of a deli and trafficked cocaine in jars of Caca Brand achar (Urdu for pickled mango).

With the FBI on their tail, Mir and Raj try to pay off the Peruvians during a wedding celebration while challenges continue to mount, making way for a comedy of errors with South Asian flavors. In the finale, Deli Boys not only throws a big reveal at its characters and the audience but also rolls out a red carpet of more shenanigans for future problems awaiting the co-saabs (translation for "co-owners" in Urdu) of A.B.C. Deli.

Troubles Keep Finding the Dar Brothers in 'Deli Boys'