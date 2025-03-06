Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for Deli Boys, Season 1

Hulu’s Deli Boys is more than just a laugh-out-loud crime caper about two naive, spoiled Pakistani-American brothers navigating their father’s deadly empire. As one of the funniest and bloodiest shows of 2025, it blends razor-sharp humor with high-stakes chaos — something that stars Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh were eager to dive into. In an interview with Collider about the series now streaming in the U.S. on Hulu and worldwide on Disney+, the two reveal which scene from the 10-episode drop had the funniest behind-the-scenes moment and the moment they knew they were onto something with the half-hour sitcom from creator, Abdullah Saeed.

The ‘Deli Boys’ Stars Reveal the Funniest Behind-the-Scenes Moment

“We’re going to get her on ‘roids before Season 2.”

By the time Deli Boys reaches Episode 8’s “Sweaty Boys,” the chaos surrounding Ali’s Mir and Shaikh’s Raj’s reluctant inheritance of Baba’s (Iqbal Theba) criminal empire is reaching a boiling point. With Mercer (Alexandra Ruddy) and Simpson (Tim Meltzer) tightening their grip on the DarCo crime ring, tensions are running high. But in true Deli Boys fashion, even the most serious moments are laced with absurdity. One of the episode’s biggest standoffs unfolds inside the deli when Prairie (Alfie Fuller) drops a bombshell on Mir and Raj and tries to leave. But at that point, it’s too late in the game as Lucky Aunty (Poorna Jagannathan) and Ahmad Uncle (Brian George) now know she’s an FBI informant and can’t have her escape.

“At this point, Ahmad Uncle and Lucky already know that she’s a rat, so Lucky pulls her gun out, and she’s like, ‘Where the fuck do you think you're going?’ But Poorna is so weak that she couldn’t pull the trigger of the thing, her thumb is so weak, and we worked on that for so long because she couldn’t get her thumb to click it,” Shaikh says while his co-star, Ali laughs beside him.

Ali adds how the prop person was “so confused” at what he was seeing. “He’s like, ‘It’s just this,’” he says through laughs as he’s gesturing how a gun unloads. “And it was a long scene. It was kind of like a-oner, and she goes all the way to the end and has to do this cool turn with this cool outfit, and we’re all doing this stuff…” Shaikh interjects that Jagannathan’s “whole body” was shaking because she “can’t get her thumb to push the thing down,” to which Ali jokes, “We’re going to get her on ‘roids before Season 2.”

The ‘Deli Boys’ Cast Knew the Show Was Special Early On

“It just felt like, ‘This is going to be a thing. This is going to work.’”