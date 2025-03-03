When looking at Hulu’s new crime comedy Deli Boys, starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, you could have two separate shows from its premise. One would be a satire of two very spoiled, rich Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything after their beloved deli-tycoon father dies and how they work hard to honor his legacy. The other would be a much darker comedy where the two become entangled in the evildoings their drug lord “Baba” (Urdu for father) engaged in, never once flinching from violence and gore weaved between identity struggles and the ever-relatable feeling of faking it till you make it. Thankfully, the fast, irreverent, and deeply funny series opts to be both, while cranking up a frenetic fish-out-of-water spiral for laugh-out-loud levels of humor and chaos.

Created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by showrunner Michelle Nader and executive producer Jenni Konner, Deli Boys is a triumph for Hulu. Between colorfully grounded performances and a sharp, focused story and humor that will have you in stitches, it’s without a doubt one of the year’s best new comedies. Hailing from the Onyx Collective and produced by 20th Television, there’s something endearingly fresh and thrillingly unpredictable about Deli Boys. While it brilliantly balances absurdity with authenticity, the 10-episode series, made available in its entirety for review, also immerses viewers in its achaar-filled world where two clueless brothers are suddenly in way over their heads.

What Is ‘Deli Boys’ About?

Image via Hulu

Deli Boys follows brothers Mir (Ali) and Raj (Shaikh), who have been sailing through life under the veil of their wildly successful father, Baba (Iqbal Theba). Unfortunately, that changes when he unexpectedly dies in a golfing accident, turning their world upside down. What should have been a straightforward inheritance of the “family business” shifts into a nightmare where the brothers discover their beloved father isn’t just a deli kingpin but a full-fledged drug lord in Philly. Having no basic business knowledge, zero street smarts, and the softest survival instincts, these two overgrown nepo babies are thrown into the deep end of an empire they never asked for. Though Raj retreats into delusion and younger brother Mir leans on his inherently anxious nature, their only hope is the no-nonsense, sharp-tongued, and occasionally terrifying, Lucky Auntie (Jagannathan). With deep care for Baba and the boys, her ruthless instincts and utter disregard for their whining make her both their best asset and drill sergeant.

As the brothers fumble through their unwanted inheritance, a kaleidoscope of disorder follows, from tracking down a half-dead naked man in the streets to botching an attempt to unload cocaine, all while trying to temper the sentiments of the FBI, Peruvian gangs, and “Paki Blinders.” The two are not made for this and their frazzled interactions and naive assumptions prove it. But they sincerely try to honor Baba, even if it means for all comical purposes one of them is slowly turning into Michael Corleone. What follows are some of the funniest moments as each half-hour episode cranks up the tension, hilarity, and story.

From the minute the show opens, Deli Boys is running right out the door — literally. There’s not only a lot of intrigue that builds quickly, but those first few moments set the show’s tone with a frenzied energy felt across the season. But while we don’t get a chance to learn much about who the brothers’ mother is or even get a glimpse of their friends outside their business, we still get a deep understanding of the brothers through their chaotic, often ridiculous journey. Even without delving into their past relationships or personal lives in detail, Deli Boys is refreshingly feverish, effectively building a world that is richly developed and satisfyingly unpredictable.

‘Deli Boys’ Thrives on Its Characters and Pitch-Perfect Casting