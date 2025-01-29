Summary Deli Boys on Hulu offers a fresh perspective on South Asian family dynamics with crime and comedy — a bold and vibrant dive.

Emphasizes diverse representation and authentic storytelling to create layered characters and break stereotypes in humor and culture.

The show's creator, Abdullah Saeed tells Collider exclusively how he aims to surprise viewers with hard comedy turns and nuanced stories, staying true to authentic narratives.

It’s already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new shows of the year — and one of the most refreshing debuts on streaming. Hulu’s Deli Boys set to premiere on March 6 from Disney’s Onyx Collective, isn’t just another laugh-out-loud hilarious series. It’s a bold, vibrant dive into South Asian family dynamics through culture and comedy like we’ve never seen before. Pushing past tropes and stereotypes, the 10-episode series follows two spoiled Pakistani-American brothers Mir and Raj, played respectively by Asif Ali (WandaVision) and Saagar Shaikh (Ms. Marvel), dealing with the sudden death of their convenience store-tycoon father (Iqbal Theba) — only to discover he had a secret life as a crime boss.

With no choice but to step into his shady shoes with the help of the only matriarchal figure they’ve ever known, “Aunty” Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan), the brothers are thrown into the world of chaos and danger, with plenty of opportunities for things to go, hilariously and heinously, wrong. At the helm of this series, which made its Sundance Film Festival 2025 debut this past weekend is creator, Abdullah Saeed, the sharp mind behind Vice’s Bong Appetit and High Maintenance.

Breaking ground through a blend of comedy, crime and culture with the help of showrunner Michelle Nader (Two Broke Girls) and producer Jenni Konner (Camping), Collider’s own Tania Hussain recently caught up with Saeed, who was showcasing the series with his cast in Utah, previewing what fans can expect, including how he hopes “everything catches people by surprise” across its 10 episodes. “Beyond all of the representation and identity stuff, my style of comedy is hard turns when you least expect them,” Saeed says. “In every episode, where there’s just a real big surprise, to me, that’s what I love in scripted comedy. To me, that’s the meat of it.”

Collider’s Urdu Lingo Guide for Beginners:

Urdu Word English Translation Baba Father Achar Also spelled as achaar; sliced fruits and vegetables pickled in oil and spices Kumkum Bhagya An Indian soap opera based on Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility

‘Deli Boys’ Is About More Than Just Representation

“I was speaking from what I know, which is being one of a pair of Pakistani brothers.”

COLLIDER: Abdullah, thank you so much for this show. I cannot even thank you enough. It's such a great series, so well done. I watched the entire thing —

ABDULLAH SAEED: Oh, that's so nice. Thank you.

Of course! Now, something I wanna talk to you about that I loved so much was the fact that we see these types of stories all the time, but we are never the lead. What was going through your mind when you wanted to create this story? Because they’re so authentic, they’re so multifaceted. A lot of South Asian representation in comedy is still growing. We see so much of ourselves in drama and generational trauma stories, but this was so different. I thought that was such an important thing for us.

SAEED: Absolutely. At the outset, really, at the time I wrote Deli Boys right before, I had finished my first multi-step, co-writing this feature that wasn’t gonna get produced. My manager, Anthony, was like, “You should write something that’s just you. That’s just your voice.” So in that, I was just trying to write a script that would get me into rooms. I was speaking from what I know, which is being one of a pair of Pakistani brothers — I have an older brother and a much younger half-brother as well. I was speaking to those relationships.

Honestly, I wasn’t trying too hard with the representation stuff and I think that’s what really helped. I feel like the person who read it didn’t feel like: oh, this person is trying to represent a certain ethnic group or educate me in some way. It’s truly just entertainment. The byproduct is that you get to learn about Pakistanis — Pakistani-Americans specifically — and our culture, our relationships, our hardships with balancing the two halves of our cultural identities and all that stuff. I think that the lack of effort of really trying to shape that for a specific audience, or really trying to like, have a mission for what we’re trying to say, allows the characters to exist as flawed, weird, kind of silly, but also, heartfelt characters.

Then, of course, every step, everyone who came and worked on the show was so additive to that. When they identified the same thing that you did, which was: “Oh, it feels real. It feels like they’re not forcing this.” Everybody was able to add to that. The writers, we had a very, very diverse room. Everybody took ownership of different characters, different aspects of different characters. Then our actors also. For example: I’m sure you noticed there’s quite a bit of Urdu just thrown in, right? There’s almost no Urdu in the scripts. A lot of that is just them ad-libbing along with the stuff that’s written in English. Having South Asian actors allows us to build more in that direction and do more of what we’re already doing: having fun and being ourselves. This is the finished product and I hope it’s a good demonstration that this is the way to make a good comedy show.

Why Comedy Was the Avenue for the ‘Deli Boys’ Story

“No one’s denigrating each other with these types of tropes in our show.”

I love that because, at the core, it’s a story of two brothers and their Aunt Lucky. The culture is more of an accent, but it kind of helps to understand who they are through that accent. We get to see everything more well-rounded. Obviously, with a lot of elements like action, violence, and drugs, Deli Boys could’ve gone in a much darker direction. We could have seen it become like Monkey Man or Slumdog Millionaire. What made comedy the right lens for telling this story? Because it felt so real and — again, going back to the word “authentic.” That is something that I love so much. It’s so grounded in this very universal story of two brothers trying to figure out what to do after their father is dead. It’s not just everyone. Obviously, not everybody has cocaine in the achar, but I would love to know what made comedy so right for this?

SAEED: The thing specifically about Baba and the drugs in the achar and all that — it really is just an extreme of something that I’ve felt with so many of my parents’ generation of Desi. Which is that they live in a world of secrets, right? It’s this thing of like, when I asked my mom, “What was your childhood like?” She’s like, “Nothing. We went to school, did our homework, and went to bed.” I’m like, that can’t be the whole story. There must be so much more to it. The reason they keep that stuff from us– in their mind– is for our own good. But we long to understand them more and they don’t realize that’s what we want. They think what’s better for us is just to move forward, live the American lifestyle. You guys don’t need to know the corners we have to cut to establish ourselves here and to give you this life.

I feel that is at the heart of the disconnect between the two generations. Not necessarily even just the disconnect, but the relationship because there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of care. All of this comes from a place of love, but also, we end up lying to each other about our lives in a lot of ways. Really, that was the heart of the whole Baba story. I don’t know of any actual convenience store mogul that uses their chain of stores as a smuggling front, but that’s the fun sort of moonshot of it.

That’s so true. If I had more time, I would have told you what my parents have told me about their parents. There’s all these different holes in stories, I’m like, “I don’t understand, so what happened?”

SAEED: Right?! [Laughs]

Yeah, it’s very weird. [Laughs] Something that I’ve seen a lot with creating these stories with South Asians at the front of it is that a lot of them fall into tropes and a lot of them fall into stereotypes. Something that I’ve seen lately has been — especially with this show too, that has been so commendable is— the writer’s room is so diverse and that’s why it creates that voice that is so genuine and sincere. How did you work to ensure that the show still feels fresh and layered without leaning on those stereotypes to make the joke, make the gag? Because I’ve seen that in two other shows, I won’t name them, from last year but they leaned heavily into stereotypes to make the joke. How did you come about understanding what the story needs to be without leaning on anything that is a joke to everybody else who’s been making jokes about us for years?

SAEED: One thing for sure — and that came out more when we were actually in production — is the variety of accent levels. I feel like a lot of times you see South Asian actors doing a South Asian accent, but it doesn’t sound like a real one. It sounds like the comedic stereotype that Western audiences would have about us. In our show, some characters have accents, some characters don’t. We try to mix it up as much as possible. Not only to make it feel realistic but to also have some badass and cool characters that have a little bit of an accent. That stereotype about the Desi accent being kind of uncool or unsexy or whatever, I think that’s totally just established by the majority culture in a way, rooted in stereotypes about us, and I’m not into that.

I wanna see characters who also, you know — I worked at a convenience store, you know what I mean? I’m not ashamed of it. I worked the counter, I worked the registers, Saagar [Shaikh] also worked in a convenience store. All our families grinded and did all those things, right? That’s part of our identity. I’m not trying to hide from that. I’m not trying to hide from the fact that our food smells pretty unique. We have a lot of jokes about that too, because I’m not ashamed of how our food smells. You know what I mean? To make jokes about it because it’s part of our culture. No one’s denigrating each other with these types of tropes in our show. They might do it in other people’s shows, but not in this one.

Abdullah Saeed Saw Parallels Between His Journey and the ‘Deli Boys’ — but Not How You Think

“Once you pursue your calling in life or your career or whatever, it redefines who you are a little bit.”

The story is about stepping into unexpected roles and responsibilities. For yourself, what parallels did you see between the brother’s journey and your own experience in creating the show?

SAEED: It’s so interesting you ask that because the thing I’ve learned as a screenwriter — and this doesn’t actually, this didn’t happen to me as much when I was a journalist — is that you end up living the story of your script in some way. Just in the process of writing something, pitching it, and doing all that, right? It really did feel to me like the boys embarked on essentially a career shift, a career opportunity where, like, okay now we’re dealing in this heightened and somewhat dangerously glamorized world that they’re in. They’re navigating it and every episode they learn something new. They’re like, “Oh my God, that’s what this, that’s how that works.”

For me, as a first-time creator of a scripted show, it really was that process. I was looking to my fellow EPs to really educate me and guide me. It was an incredible learning experience for me. Thankfully, for me, it wasn’t fraught with the same emotional bumps in the road as the boys do, but, really it was that. For me, it was like, “Okay, here’s who I think I am.” But then once you pursue your calling in life or your career or whatever, it redefines who you are a little bit. I feel like I’m on the other side of that, the way the boys are on the other side of it at the end of the season in some shape or form. Not to give too much away.

Kudos for creating such an amazing show. I know you said this was your first time on an actual show, but for us to have that representation and diversity in that, I am just so excited and proud of you. I know that sounds weird because we just met like five minutes ago. My dad, when he saw your name on the screen, he was like, “I love that there’s somebody there who’s creating these stories.” For me to have my dad — I’m a first generation Canadian in our family — but for him, he immigrated to Canada in the 1980s, so when he gets to see these stories now where he is in his life, that it’s growing, and he can see that for his kids, that the decision he made to see more opportunities was the right one, so thank you for that! My sister even loves the show so much. I just have to get my mom on board right now, but she was busy watching her dramas.

SAEED: Does she not like gore? What’s it about the show that your mom would potentially not be into?

No, she just wanted to watch Kumkum Bhagya! [Laughs]

SAEED: [Laughs] Fair enough.

‘Deli Boys’ Takes Some Hard, Unexpected Turns for Comedy

“It’s like this ice cream sandwich of goodness that I’m really stoked on.”

Like: “I have a whole bunch of episodes, I need to just finish binging that. I’ll watch this later.” I’m like, “Okay, great, but you’ll love it!” I do want to ask you one final question, more for the audience post-Sundance. When they eventually watch on Hulu in March, what do you think will surprise them the most about Deli Boys?

SAEED: Really, beyond all the representation and identity stuff, my style of comedy is hard turns when you least expect them. Obviously, that happens in the pilot. I think it essentially happens in every episode where there’s a real big surprise. To me, that’s what I love in scripted comedy, that’s the meat of it. One of my favorite physical moments is when the FBI agents are talking and they don’t realize that they’re not behind a two-way glass. It’s just regular glass. My wife, who plays Agent Mercer [Alexandra Ruddy], really nailed that. I just thought that it’s so dumb in some ways, but that’s the kind of stuff I really enjoy. It’s those big, hard turns in the plot that in that one moment there’s a big plot turn, it’s a character moment, and there’s a joke. It’s like this ice cream sandwich of goodness that I’m really stoked on. I hope everything catches people by surprise because, us writers in the room, some of these things, especially what happens in the last episode, even caught us by surprise when we arrived at it.

I’m so happy about this show. Also, when I saw Fawzia Mirza’s name in one of the last episodes, I was like, this is gonna be stellar. I love her so much and so for you to, again, create those voices, have those diverse voices directing and helping you write is incredible. I love this show so much.

SAEED: Thank you. I’d like to note there actually, that — first of all, Fawzia is an incredible director and in fact, Ali and I have a special relationship with her because we fostered the kittens that are now her cats. These two orange guys were the best. That episode was co-written by our two most junior writers, Nikki Kashani and Ekaterina Vladimirova. It was really important to me that every writer in the room have a credit. I think that was Nikki’s first script ever and Kat’s second or third, maybe. It’s one of the best episodes and frequently comes up when we’re all talking about what our favorite episode is. I think it just goes to show that if you empower people, no matter how young, and no matter what their background, they’ll deliver for you — that more showrunners and more creators should give a broader swath of writers a chance.

Abdullah, thank you so much for your time and congrats on the show again!

SAEED: Thank you — and it means a lot to me that you showed the show to your dad and that he enjoyed it.

Deli Boys premieres March 6 on Hulu in the U.S.

