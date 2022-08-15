Sometimes, it's good to slow down. If it feels like things are going too fast and too much is happening, it might even be necessary to take a time out to avoid being overwhelmed or rundown. This idea applies to life, but it could equally apply to movies regarding how they're paced and what sort of experience they give a viewer.

A fast-paced movie can be a ton of fun. Such movies can almost feel like rides, taking you on a breathless journey that cuts out anything slow or boring and being nothing but unadulterated thrills and excitement. But for viewers looking for a more balanced diet when it comes to what they watch, it's equally worthwhile giving attention to films that aren't afraid to take their time. The following nine films are all good candidates for that kind of experience. They all have stories and characters you get invested in, but present them in a way that's more deliberately paced or slower than your average film, and do so without feeling dull or lifeless.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Quentin Tarantino's apparent penultimate film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, does have some over-the-top surprises and acts of violence that you'd expect from the director but reserves it for the film's climax. Before then, it's a very relaxed film that sort of feels like hanging out with a group of characters in Hollywood during the late 1960s for two and a half hours before things explode in the final 15-20 minutes.

Tarantino takes his time in showing the friendship between a washed-up, struggling actor and his level-headed, mysterious stuntman. The film's unafraid to show scenes of the two watching TV, going about their day-to-day jobs, or just chatting about what's on their mind. You could argue there's very little "plot" in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Still, it doesn't matter because the feeling of watching these characters and absorbing the film's atmosphere is more than enough to maintain engagement.

'The Before Trilogy' - 'Before Sunrise' (1995), 'Before Sunset' (2004), 'Before Midnight' (2013)

The three movies in the "Before Trilogy," all written and directed by Richard Linklater, together have a very simple storyline, despite spanning almost 20 years. In 1995's Before Sunrise, Jesse and Céline meet by chance and spend a day together, falling in love and swearing to meet again. In 2004's Before Sunset, they stumble across each other again by chance, and we find out that the intended second meeting never happened. Then by 2013's Before Midnight, they're a couple dealing with numerous middle-aged struggles, given they're now each in their 40s.

Most of the "plot" of this overall trilogy happens between movies. Each movie only depicts less than 24 hours, so all the backstory for the two characters is explained through dialogue, as is what happens between the films. Still, thanks to the great dialogue and the undeniable chemistry between Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, all three films are engaging and highly emotional, from the love at first sight romance in the first to the regret-filled and bittersweet reunion in the second to the grounded and often brutally honest exploration of long-term romance in the third and final film of the trilogy.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Lost in Translation is essentially a movie about two lonely people far from home and overwhelmed by their surroundings. They meet and form a unique bond throughout the film before parting ways at the end. There's not much more to it than that, and the slow pace combined with the look of the film gives it an almost dreamy atmosphere that you can sink into.

It goes so far as not to give its simple story a definitive conclusion, proving how it was never a film that placed a high priority on telling a traditional story. The ending has a certain level of infamy, among some viewers, given it's not known what Bill Murray's character whispers to Scarlett Johansson's character as they part ways. But given the kind of movie this is, do the exact words really matter?

'Once Upon a Time in Anatolia' (2011)

A movie that's more concerned with characters, creating an eerie atmosphere, and executing numerous long takes than it is with giving viewers thrills or a high-stakes mystery, Once Upon a Time in Anatolia stands out within the crime movie genre.

Technically, it is about a group of men searching a rural area for a dead body, but the film has more going on beyond that. It's difficult to put into words - and likely won't be for everyone - but is a great example of how even a movie about crime and getting to the bottom of a murder can take its time and still feel hypnotically engaging, even when there's not much actively go on with its plot.

'Yi Yi' (2000)

Yi Yi is among the most critically acclaimed films released in the year 2000, and for good reason. It's an almost three-hour film that feels both intimate and epic, shedding light on a large group of related characters as they go about their lives, from a wedding at the start of the movie to a funeral at its end.

It's overall - debatably - one of the best-looking films of all time, and when you add that to the minimal yet emotional story and the incredibly real performances, you're left with a truly great film. It has so much going for it that even over three hours, you don't ever feel like it needs a three-act structure or any kind of dramatic plot twist to stay interesting. The film features ordinary people dealing with everyday things, and it's all perfectly acted and beautifully shot; what more could a viewer want?

'Long Day’s Journey Into Night' (2018)

Long Day's Journey Into Night is technically about a man who returns home to a town he fled many years earlier. He returns in search of a woman he used to love, the memory of whom has haunted him since he left.

Watching it, though, it's not always clear that this is the narrative. But ultimately, that doesn't matter at all. What is important is how visually impactful the film is to watch and simply experience, especially when it gets to the second half, which consists of a single long-take that's almost one hour long, and has to be seen to be believed. For the dreamy atmosphere and technical wizardry on display, Long Day's Journey Into Night is more than worth the time of any viewer interested in seeing something unique.

'Paterson' (2016)

Jim Jarmusch is a filmmaker who's made a career by making films that are light on plot and heavy on character development and atmosphere. He takes his signature style up another level with Paterson, which might also be his best film, perhaps because it has the thinnest plot and the slowest pace of just about any of his movies.

The title character is a man with a simple, peaceful life, which the film showcases perfectly. He drives a bus for a living, writes poetry, walks his dog, shares time with his partner, frequents a bar, and not much else. The tensest and most dramatic moment is probably when his dog destroys his notebook containing his poetry. The film is otherwise remarkably peaceful and a perfect reminder of the benefits of slowing down and appreciating the little things in life now and then.

