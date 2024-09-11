It’s been nearly three months since Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 was said to be in the works, soon after the end of its first season, and now, fans will be relieved to know that the upcoming season has officially begun production. The series’ team announced this exciting news on social media not long ago, with parts of the caption translated to, "The second season is currently in production! – If you want to kill and eat dragons so badly, I'll give you plenty." In addition, a special announcement was added to the post, teasing what’s to come in the new installment.

Directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima, Delicious in Dungeon premiered in January 2024, and its first season ran until June of the same year with 24 episodes. It is based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Ryoko Kui, which was serialized from February 2014 to September 2023. The anime series is produced by Trigger with scripts by Kimiko Ueno, character designs by Naoki Takeda and music composed by Yasunori Mitsuda and Shunsuke Tsuchiya.

'Delicious in Dungeon' Season 2 Will See The Band Return To The Mission

Although no release window has been announced for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2, the season will see the return of Laios (voiced by Kentarō Kumagai), Marcille (Sayaka Senbongi), Senshi (Hiroshi Naka), Chilchuck (Asuna Tomari) and Izutsumi (Mitsuho Kambe). The band will get to the depths of dungeons, where they'll run into new monsters and companies on a mission and find out just how the underground network can feed them while trying to survive its perils. Furthermore, Season 2 will follow Laios' party as they explore ways to separate the Red Dragon from Laios' sister Falin, with them required first to consult a winged lion.

Days after Delicious in Dungeon aired the Season 1 finale, Collider’s Emmanuel Ronquillo was all praise for the commendable anime series. It was described as a production that fulfills all its promises of magical adventure while containing “a surprisingly detailed culinary element in its story that makes the show distinct from anything else on television.” Apparently, Ronquillo also believes that "no show achieves such an ambitious concept as effectively and creatively" as Delicious in Dungeon. Hopefully, the upcoming season will be even better. However, fans will have to wait till it drops before judgment can be made.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has no release date yet, but past episodes are streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Season 2.

Delicious in Dungeon Delicious in Dungeon is a fantasy comedy anime series follows adventurer Laios and his companions as they delve into a dangerous dungeon to rescue Laios' sister, who was swallowed by a Red Dragon. Lacking food supplies, they resort to cooking and eating the dungeon's monsters to survive. Release Date January 4, 2024 Cast Sayaka Senbongi , Kentarou Kumagai , Hiroshi Naka , Asuna Tomari Seasons 1 Writers Ryoko Kui , Kimiko Ueno Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Yoshihiro Miyajima Expand

