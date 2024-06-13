The Big Picture Season 2 of Delicious in Dungeon is in the works, promising more dungeon exploration and gastronomic adventures.

The new season will feature the original cast navigating dungeons full of new monsters and food resources.

The anime series creatively explores the use of food as a resource, highlighting various scenarios where food plays a crucial role.

Season 2 is brewing for Delicious in Dungeon. The hit anime series barely wrapped its first season — the final episode aired this Thursday — and fans already have a reason to celebrate the series' return. The announcement was made by Kadokawa and animation studio Studio Trigger, which also unveiled a teaser video and poster just to give fans a little taste for what's to come. Season 2 of the series is yet to get a release window.

Once again, Delicious in Dungeon will take Laios (voiced by Kentarō Kumagai), Marcille (Sayaka Senbongi), Senshi (Hiroshi Naka), Chilchuck (Asuna Tomari) and Izutsumi (Mitsuho Kambe) to the depths of dungeons where they'll meet new monsters, parties on quests and discover how the underground ecosystem can feed them while trying to survive its threats. The teaser poster just underscores the series' vibe, with the team chasing after walking mushrooms while they walk on the ground rigged with skeletons of previous dungeon visitors and creatures.

The teaser takes fans back on a short trip through Delicious in Dungeon's highlights from Season 1 and, of course, most of them include the gastronomic experience that the group has had while exploring the dungeons of the story. The teaser also underscores the various different scenarios in which food is used in the story, from healing resources to deadly edibles and just plain enjoyable meals that a lot of time come from unexpected creatures and various brewing methods.

What Is 'Delicious in Dungeon' About?

Close

Delicious in Dungeon premiered back in January, and quickly became one of the standout anime series on Netflix. The series subverts some RPG tropes by showing how adventurers on a quest find sustenance (or not) inside the dungeons they explore — as well as how they have to get creative when food is low and they need the energy to keep going. The anime series also imagines creatures inside a dungeon as a balanced food chain, meaning that the whole ecosystem may get balanced if adventurers mess with its structure.

Based on an equally popular manga series, Delicious in Dungeon (or Danjon Meshi in the Japanese original) was created by Ryoko Kui a decade ago. The manga series was finalized in 2023 and was compiled in fourteen tankōbon issues. The relatively short run may suggest that Kadokawa and Studio Trigger will be able to bring the story to life in full, with maybe just one or two seasons needed to wrap up the story with no major loose ends.

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of Delicious in Dungeon now. Check out the Season 2 teaser trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Delicious in Dungeon

Watch on Netflix