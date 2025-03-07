Hollywood has been inundated with “eat-the-rich” films for the past twenty years as society grapples with an increasingly tenuous class disparity. The results of this emerging genre have had their own disparity, as films like the Best Picture winner Parasite astutely criticized the upper class, and films like Saltburn clumsily approached what might drive the less privileged to take revenge on the wealthy. Netflix’s latest film, Delicious, which debuted at Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, is perhaps one of the worst to take on the concept in recent memory.

What Is 'Delicious' About?

Written and directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Delicious focuses on an affluent German family’s summer holiday to their picture-perfect villa in Provence. John (Fahri Yardım) and Esther (Valerie Pachner), and their two children, Phillipp (Caspar Hoffmann) and Alba (Naila Schuberth), are fairly uninteresting. John and Esther’s relationship isn’t necessarily on the rocks, but it’s clear that the passion between them is long-dead. This subplot is so blandly presented that it’s hard to find a reason to care when his affair is later revealed, and she steps outside their marriage. Coming home from dinner in town one night, John accidentally hits a young woman walking down the road. Worried that John might go to jail for drinking and driving, Esther convinces the girl, Teodora (Carla Díaz), to come home with them instead of going to the hospital.

At first, Teodora seems sweet, if a little rough around the edges. She returns to their gated home the following day, claiming to have been fired from her job due to her injury, and offering to work as a housekeeper for the family. John is hesitant to take her on, but Esther pushes for it, clearly worried Teodora might still report the accident to the authorities. Teodora quickly ingratiates herself with the family, and uses their weaknesses to her advantage. She appeals to Esther’s need to be liked and needed, John’s need to be respected, Alba’s need for a confidant, and Phillip’s burgeoning crush on her. But through it all, Delicious never gives a real reason to root for whatever Teodora is up to. Sure, drinking and driving is a terrible thing, but beyond this incident there’s nothing particularly loathsome about the family. They are kind to Teodora, taking her out to dinner and on trips, gifting her clothing, in addition to paying her way. Perhaps this was Mueller-Stöfen’s intention, an attempt to suggest that the wealthy are unredeemable, regardless of their actions. But it’s so poorly handled, that there’s never a reason to care whether they live or die.

'Delicious' Is Wholly Unappetizing — But Not Because of Cannibalism