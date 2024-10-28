When most people hear the name Bruce Springsteen, they think of the all-American hero chanting the anthemic words to "Born In The USA." Whilst that is undeniably a part of the Springsteen trademark, the Boss' legacy expands far beyond that with a true turning point in his career taking place in 1982 - the making of his iconic album "Nebraska" - a record that would go on to change the trajectory of his life forever. It was an album that captured the mood of America at the time, cloaked in anxiety, fear and darkness, a mood Springsteen shared deeply. It was so iconic, in fact, that New York Times best-selling author and musician in his own right Warren Zanes' penned and released the novel "Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska" just last year. Now, the book is set to be transformed into an epic biopic, with The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White taking on the role as the Boss.

The upcoming film, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, as in line with the book, puts a young leather-jacket-loving Springsteen in the spotlight. In a first look at the new film, it is that exact version of a youthful Boss that is teased. White looks every bit the Boss boasting his signature voluminous wavy hair, leather jacket, plaid shirt and soft stubble lining his face, a look Springsteen was famed for at the time.

'Nebraska' Was Famously a Departure From Bruce Springsteen's Usual Upbeat Anthemic Records

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The 20th Century Studios film has all the parts for an epic watch, with Springsteen fans well aware of the landmark ripple "Nebraska" went on to have in the world of music. Kissing the cusp of the digital era, it was famously recorded on a four-track recorder alone in his bedroom in his hometown of New Jersey. It was a departure from the youthful, optimistic sound Springsteen had become famed for in his five records prior. Instead, it poetically captured the pain and uncertainty of everything of America at the time.

Filming for the project is largely expected to take place in New Jersey and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles, according to Variety. The book was hailed internationally for the way it taps into the inner workings of the Boss' creative universe—which is something his legion of devoted fans will expect the film to tap into. Helmed by Crazy Heart director, the film is tipped to welcome Young Woman and the Sea actor Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s dad, Succession star Jeremy Strong, as the Boss' manager Jon Landau and The Staircase actress Odessa Young, as a former love interest of Springsteen.

Sadly, Deliver Me From Nowhere does not yet have a release date just yet but it is expected to hit theaters sometime next year. You can view the image above.