The Big Picture Deliver Us is a religious horror film that reimagines the biblical story of the immaculate conception, presenting a scenario where a virgin conceives both the Messiah and the Anti-Christ.

The trailer promises intense chaos as the Vatican gets involved in the story, with a pregnant nun struggling with the war between her unborn twin boys.

Audiences can expect a chilling and suspenseful experience, similar to other supernatural horror films, based on the trailer's depiction of the narrative and themes.

Religious concepts have long become an essential and recognizable component of horror cinema. The struggle between good and evil, the unknown realms of the supernatural, and the eternal battle for one's soul are all themes deeply rooted in religious lore, making them a natural fit for horror narratives. Filmmakers have time and again drawn inspiration from Christian religious beliefs to craft compelling and dark narratives, and their continuous success proves that audiences can't seem to get enough. Deliver Us, is set to be a new addition to this beloved subgenre, and with its release date approaching, Magnolia Pictures has released a trailer that highlights what audiences should expect.

Deliver Us takes the popular biblical account of the immaculate conception of the Messiah and turns it on its head with a captivating religious horror spin. While its main idea is at variance with biblical accounts, the story imagines a scenario that allows for an exploration of more biblical themes as we know it. Rather than a virgin's immaculate conception of Christ the Messiah, Deliver Us fictionalizes the outcome by boldly imagining if this virgin conceived not one but two children, one being the Messiah and the other his eternal foe, the Anti-Christ.

The trailer teases the intense chaos that ensues with things getting even more interesting with the involvement of the Vatican and a Catholic sect. In the fictional modern setting of Deliver Us, an ancient prophecy predicts that a woman will bear twin boys who will profoundly impact the world. The trailer opens with Sister Yulia, heavily pregnant and visibly distressed, as she grapples with both internal and external forces. Her unborn babies have begun their war in her belly, and it's taking a toll on her well-being. Should the movie fulfill the trailer's promise, audiences can anticipate a chilling, suspenseful experience akin to what we've come to expect from the supernatural horror genre.

Image via Magnolia Pictures

The Team Behind Deliver Us

Deliver Us comes from a collaboration between Cru Ennis and Lee Roy Kunz who both serve as co-directors. While Kunz has directing credits for films such as A Beer Tale and Delirium, the feature is Ennis' directorial debut. Kunz penned the screenplay with Kane Kunz. Maria Vera Ratti plays the Virgin Nun, starring alongside Kunz, Aleksander Mikoš McCarthy, Hans Robert Varts, Alexander Siddig, Jaune Kimmel, and Thomas Kretschmann. Deliver Us is set to premiere at the 2023 Popcorn Frights Film Festival later this month before rolling out in select US theaters on September 29. On the same date, the film will also be made available on VOD.

Check out the trailer and official synopsis for Deliver Us below: