Casting for Ryan Coogler's next film is quickly heating up ahead of filming later this spring in New Orleans. Following the addition of Jack O'Connell as the feature's villain earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Da 5 Bloods star Delroy Lindo has just signed on to join Michael B. Jordan in the supernatural thriller which is currently in the works at Warner Bros. Lindo's role is being kept under wraps, though a source told the outlet that his part includes "a musical element."

The coffin lid is staying firmly shut on Coogler's latest, but it's being described as an event film and will reportedly mark a major departure from the director's usual fare. Known primarily for helming blockbusters like Creed and the two Black Panther films, he's taking a turn toward the macabre with the new project, according to insiders, as the film is allegedly set in the Jim Crow-era South and features Jordan in dual roles as twin vampires. It also reportedly plays with Southern supernatural traditions in addition to the standard blood-suckers. However, none of this has been confirmed by Warner Bros., Coogler, or anyone else involved.

In addition to directing, Coogler also penned the screenplay for the as-yet-untitled film. Several studios fought hard for the movie's rights given the dynamic duo of Coogler and Jordan, who have collaborated on all four of the director's previous features to this point, including his debut, Fruitvale Station. The project falls under his Proximity Media banner with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian also on board as individual producers. Coogler will also reunite with Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who serves as an executive producer alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

Delroy Lindo Has Kept Busy on TV in Recent Years

Lindo has earned his fair share of flowers throughout his career in Hollywood, with a powerful turn in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods alongside a late Coogler collaborator in Chadwick Boseman as well as roles in Get Shorty, Gone in Sixty Seconds, and The Core. His most recent film role came in 2021 when he played famed lawman Bass Reeves in the star-studded western The Harder They Fall for Netflix, but he's still managed to keep busy on the small screen. He most recently starred in the family drama series UnPrisoned which has since become the Onyx Collective's most-viewed original series premiere on Hulu, where it is currently streaming in the U.S. The rave reviews and high viewership scored the series a second-season renewal late last year.

Aside from Coogler's latest, he's also looking forward to a role in the Mahershala Ali-led Blade film coming in 2025.

Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller project is currently set for release on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as casting announcements are made and cameras begin rolling.

