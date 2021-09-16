We finally know when the next chapter for Deltarune is coming, and it turns out it's a lot sooner than anyone thought. Thanks to the official Undertale/Deltarune Twitter account, a new teaser finally giving fans a sneak peek at the first continuation of the story since its initial release in 2018. Chapter 2 of Deltarune will officially drop on September 17 at 8 PM EST.

In the teaser, protagonists Kris and Susie jump down an elevator, which seemingly transports them back into the Dark World where much of the first episode took place. The official website clarifies that players will be able to use saved data from Chapter 1 to go into the new Chapter, but if you do not have a file anymore, "As long as you generally remember what happened story-wise, you'll be fine." There are no other details given about what Chapter 2's story will entail, but fans will be excited to dive back into the world of Deltarune after almost three years.

The first episode of Deltarune came out on October 31, 2018, and tells the story of protagonist Kris, who lives in a town that is inhabited by monsters. Kris and his classmate Susie end up falling into a mysterious place called the Dark World, where they meet up with Ralsei, a prince of the dark, and set out on a journey to save it. The story of Chapter 1 ended on a cliffhanger, so it will be interesting to see where the story goes from there.

Deltarune is being made completely by Toby Fox, who also created the RPG Undertale, and we can clearly see that there is some kind of connection between the two games. In the town where Kris lives, many of the monsters there are characters in Undertale as well, though they play completely different roles in this game and it is not explained why. We will have to wait until the release of Deltarune Chapter 2 to see if the connection is expanded on any further.

The newest chapter will be launching on September 17, and will be released on PC. It is confirmed that this is not the final chapter of the game and that there is more to come, but there is no word on how many more chapters there will be, or when they will come out. You can check out the Tweet containing the announcement for the second chapter below:

