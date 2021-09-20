Deltarune players can expect Chapter 2 to be completely free. The game's creator, Toby Fox, made the announcement in a blog post shared on the official website. However, upcoming Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will be released all together and will not be free, according to Fox, so you might want to stave off any expectations of more free content.

Fox stated that Chapter 2 is free because “the world has been really tough for everybody recently.” He also called for fans to pay it forward by taking the money they would have spent on Chapter 2 and use it to support other indie developers – just when you think Fox couldn’t get more awesome. He also mentioned that fans could offer support and thanks by purchasing the Deltarune soundtrack from Bandcamp.

The original plan was to release Chapters 2 through 5 in one big group; however, Fox explained why that wasn’t such a good idea:

Originally I had planned to release chapters only when all them are finished, but honestly, it's hard both for creators and fans to go a long time without a release. So, I changed my mind. I think most people will be happy about this.

Deltarune first debuted on Halloween in 2018, following the highly successful launch of Fox’s Undertale. The story follows Kris and their classmate and friend, Susie, who are thrown into an unknown place called “Dark World” where they meet Ralsei, who tells them they are both destined to save the world. Deltarune has been met with positive reviews, making another successful game launch for Fox.

Deltarune Chapter 2 is available for download now. There has been no mention of a possible release date for Chapters 3, 4, and 5, but with all consideration and hard work poured into creating the best experience possible for fans, I’m sure it will be worth the wait. Check out the game's latest trailer below:

