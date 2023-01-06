There’s a cost-cutting spree going on in Hollywood, and the latest in line to get axed is AMC’s science fiction series Demascus. The series hailing from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and exec produced by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson was in production and has been abruptly canceled before airing. Showrunner Kirk A. Moore took to social media to address the cancelation.

In a series of tweets, Moore noted that such write-offs have become prevalent in the industry, writing, “Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it’s happening EVERYWHERE.” The show was ordered in February 2022 after having had writers’ rooms opened in August as part of the broadcaster’s “scripts-to-series” model. The showrunner further said, “It’s wild that no one gets to see all the very good work everyone has put into this project because of finances and issues beyond our control.” He further thanked fans for all the “love and support” after the cancelation news broke.

The cancelation comes at the heels of AMC’s strategy to get a tax write-off. Last year, the company announced that it was writing down around $400M of content as part of a cost-cutting drive. Demascus joins features such as Moonhaven Season 2 and 61st Street as well as Invitation to a Bonfire, as shows that have been cut as part of a programming write-down at the network. Last year, in a shocking move, Warner Bros Discovery canceled the Batgirl movie, which, like Demascus, was in production. The studio chose to axe and pull down various series and movies for tax purposes and the trend seems to have picked-up. While it looks like all hope is lost, the series can still find a new home if AMC chooses to shop the project like 61st Street.

Image via AMC

RELATED: '61st Street' Could Be Saved Following Cancelation at AMC

Created by Chisholm, the series follows a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self. The series is billed as a “comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives”, that also attempts to answer Demascus’ (and all of ours) existential question: “Who am I?”

The series cast Okieriete Onaodowan, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye alongside Martin Lawrence in a recurring role. Moore and Chisholm served as executive producers alongside Johnson with Myki Bajaj of Gran Via producing.

You can check out Moore’s tweet below: