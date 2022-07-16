Only days after Martin Lawrence confirmed that Bad Boys 4 is a go, Lawrence has joined the cast of a new series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence will be starring as a recurring character in the upcoming AMC sci-fi comedy Demascus. In three of the series' six episodes, Lawrence will play Uncle Forty, the ailing relative of the title character Demascus as he attempts to remain the patriarch of the family despite his bad health.

The AMC series revolves around Demascus, "a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life." Though the series is described as "comedic", Demascus will touch on serious topics through the lenses of alternate realities and seek to answer Demascus's question of "Who am I?"

Lawrence joins the previously announced Okieriete Onaodowan, who will play the title character. In addition to his career in television, Onaodowan is perhaps best known for his stage work, originating the dual roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. He was last seen on Broadway in 2017 as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, where he replaced Josh Groban. Other actors confirmed for Demascus include Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Shakira Ja’nai Paye (All Day and a Night).

As an actor and comedian, Lawrence has had a significant career on the big and small screens. He made his feature film debut in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, before going on to star in the Bad Boys franchise alongside Will Smith. He was last seen on television in 2014 in FX's Partners, opposite Kelsey Grammar. Lawrence can next be seen in the currently undated film Mindcage, also starring John Malkovich.

Created by playwright Tearrance Arvelle Crisholm, Demascus was announced in February as part of the studio's new Script-to-Series model, in which the studio partners with writers to develop and greenlight full seasons, rather than just a single pilot episode. AMC president Dan McDermott previously called Demascus a "real and engaging exploration of being a Black man in America, with a rich and full character as our guide".

Though no release date has been announced for Demascus, it is reported to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.