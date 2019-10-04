A Caretaker Gets Haunted by Her Cult Past in Exclusive ‘Dementer’ Trailer

0

It’s hard to run away from your past. Especially when that past has a cult in it.

Jug Face director Chad Crawford Kinkle returns for his long-awaited sophomore feature with Dementer, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the film in our trailer debut. The film follows Katie (Katie Groshong), a young woman who flees a backwoods cult and takes a job at a care center for special needs adults in her determination to do some good with her life. But despite her best intentions, Katie can’t escape the signs that “the devils” are coming for Stephanie (Stephanie Kinkle), a woman with down syndrome she cares for, who keeps getting sicker despite Katie’s rituals to ward off evil spirits.

Dementer certainly sounds like a spiritual sequel to Jug Face, which followed a pregnant young woman on her attempt to escape a backwoods community. It’s also a personal film; Kinkle built the film around his sister Stephanie, who has Down Syndrome and stars as one of the film’s leads. Per the press materials, “Kinkle has gone to great lengths to create a bold genre film that embraces and properly represents the developmentally disabled, while still being both thrilling and disturbing. The result is a singular, deeply personal independent feature unlike any before it.”

Written and directed by Kinkle, Dementer also stars Brandy Edmiston, Eller Hall, and Larry Fessenden. The film makes its debut at the Nashville Film Festival next week. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the synopsis per the Nashville Film Festival, where Dementer will premiere on Thursday, October 10.