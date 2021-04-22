Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting have released the official trailer and poster artwork for their next collaborative effort, Dementia Part II, and Collider has your exclusive look at what writer/director team Matt Mercer and Mike Testin refer to as their "midnight jaunt" of a movie.

Dementia Part II was produced from conception to its world premiere screening at Cinepocalype Film Festival by Mercer (Contracted, Bliss, Beyond the Gates) and Testin (The Salesman) in just 30 days. The result was a humorous follow-up to Testin's 2015 film Dementia (hence the name).

“From the first conversation we had with Mike Repsch and the Dark Star team, we were excited to work with them,” said Mercer and Testin in a statement. “It felt like they were the right company to shepherd the gleefully slimy midnight antics of Dementia Part II to audiences. We had fun making the movie, and in such an unconventional way, and are excited to work with such a cool and progressive distributor to unleash it on eyeballs.”

In addition to Mercer, Dementia Part II stars Graham Skipper (Almost Human, Sequence Break, VFW), Najarra Townsend (Contracted, The Stylist), and Suzanne Voss (The Lords of Salem, Dementia).

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting will release Dementia Part II in theaters on May 21, and on VOD, Digital and DVD on June 1. Check out the official trailer and poster, as well as the film's synopsis, below:

Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper)… if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss). But she persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness.

