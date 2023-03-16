Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato will step into the director's chair, making their directorial debut for Hulu's upcoming documentary about child stardom. The feature documentary's current working title is Child Star, and Lovato will co-direct alongside Nicola Marsh. According to Hulu. The documentary will aim to deconstruct the high and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most famous former child stars, including Lovato.

The feature film will explore the lives of former child stars, focusing on how they became superstars at a young age. The documentary will also take viewers through the former child stars' rise to fame, fortune and power while also exploring how it affects their futures. Child Star will pull back the curtains on the personal struggles they faced growing up in the limelight while also showing the moments of triumphs. The documentary will ask questions about how these moments defined the trajectory of the stars' lives, whether it drove them deeper into the world of entertainment or drove them to seek escape from it. However, the identity of the participants that will be joining Lovato is being kept secret at the moment.

Lovato's Experience and How It Helps Their Directorial Debut

Lovato, who is a former child star, describes the feature film as a project that sheds light on growing up in the public eye. The singer expressed gratitude to have been able to listen and learn from other former child stars.

"There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut that this story, which is close to home. Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I'm humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience pf child stardom and share their stories in our film."

Image via YouTube

The singer-songwriter started their career as a teen with Disney, starring on Disney Channel's original movie Camp Rock and TV series Sonny With a Chance. They have been critical about their time signed to the network, saying that the Disney Channel put a lot of pressure on child stars with the extreme workload they were assigned. Belisa Balaban, the Senior Vice President, Documentaries and Unscripted Series Hulu Originals, expressed that Lovato's experience and personal relationships will be seen in the film.

"At the heart of our documentaries are storytellers with distinct backgrounds and perspectives who leave no page of their stories unturned. Demi's first-hand experience and personal relationships are on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film."

Although Child Star serves as Lovato's directorial debut, it is not their first documentary; the singer-songwriter had produced the documentary series titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Lovato's recent project also involve the hit slasher movie, Scream VI, with Lovato releasing a single titled "Still Alive''. Lovato will also guest star in the third season of rapper Lil Dicky's hit FX comedy Dave, which premieres on April 5.

The feature film will exclusively stream on Hulu in 2024. The film is produced by OBB Pictures' Michael D. Ratner, Kfir Godlberg and Miranda Sherman. Scott Ratner serves as executive producer alongside Lovato for their DLG banner; Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Jennifer McDaniels and James Shin also serve as executive producers for SB Projects.

Child Star will stream exclusively on Hulu in 2024.