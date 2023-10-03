The Big Picture Roku announces plans for A Very Demi Holiday Special, featuring Demi Lovato and her famous friends performing seasonal favorites and tracks from her latest album.

OBB Pictures, known for collaborating with Demi Lovato on previous projects, will be producing the holiday special.

Fans can look forward to other holiday content, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever and The Santa Clauses season 2, on Roku in the coming months.

Even though the spooky season is just getting underway, networks like The Hallmark Channel have already begun to roll out their holiday offerings. Hopping on board the train for the North Pole, Roku announced its plans to bring audiences a power-packed and festive performance from Demi Lovato. Titled A Very Demi Holiday Special, the singer and actress will join ranks with a handful of her famous besties to bring audiences a holiday event they won’t soon forget.

Singing a collection of seasonal favorites, Lovato will entertain audiences with tunes including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Leaving her own mark on the festivities, Lovato will work in tracks from her most recent album, REVAMPED, which features rock-driven remixes of the singer’s otherwise pop base. As for who audiences can expect to see performing alongside the “Cool for the Summer” and “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, Roku says that those names will be released at a later date.

In a statement dropped alongside the event’s announcement, OBB Pictures’ Founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner said, “We’ve had the honor of collaborating with Demi a number of times, and across documentaries, music videos, live performances, and podcasts, we’ve seen first-hand how uniquely multi-talented she is. Yet again, in typical Demi fashion, A Very Demi Holiday Special delivers.” Adding her own sentiments to the reveal, Lovato said, “The holidays are such a special time of the year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!”

Demi Lovato’s History with OBB Pictures

Image via YouTube

Marking yet another team-up between the production company and the Grammy-nominated performer, A Very Demi Holiday Special sees a collaboration following projects including Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, 4D with Demi Lovato, and Demi Lovato: Live Acoustic Performances. Along with Lovato, OBB is also known for working with a slew of huge names including Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Elton John, Adele, Bad Bunny, and Kylie Jenner.

On top of decorating the tree and hanging tinsel with Lovato, eager holiday fans have a slew of content to look forward to over the next few months. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever arrives on December 8, while Season 2 of Disney+’s series The Santa Clauses arrives on November 8 and Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham’s Best. Christmas. Ever! kicks off on November 16.

Bust out your Christmas sweater from storage and prepare to hang with Lovato and friends on December 8 when A Very Demi Lovato Holiday Special arrives on Roku.