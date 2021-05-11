Actress, musician, and author Demi Lovato can now add UFO investigator to her list of accolades, as Lovato will star in an upcoming new series on Peacock, Unidentified with Demi Lovato. The series will follow Lovato, her skeptical best friend Matthew, and her sister Dallas, as the trio works to find the truth that is out there.

The unscripted series will see Lovato talking with leading alien experts, investigating eyewitness encounters, going through government reports, and conducting tests in areas of high UFO activity. The four-part limited series will also be executive produced by Lovato.

It isn’t her first foray into documentary storytelling, as Lovato recently starred in the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which premiered at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. The YouTube Originals docuseries explored Lovato's struggles with addiction and her work in recovery.

In addition to her recent documentary work, Lovato is also known for her role in the Camp Rock franchise from Disney. Lovato has also appeared in the series Sonny with a Chance, the rebooted Will & Grace, Grey’s Anatomy, From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series, and Glee. Lovato most recently appeared in 2020's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Lovato isn’t the first musician to jump into the work of investigating unexplained potential alien encounters. She follows in the footsteps of those such as former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge, who left the band in his own pursuit of alien life. But Lovato is certainly trying something new and unexpected with this new series, and fingers crossed like DeLonge, she will actually find some answers about alien life. There is no release date yet for Unidentified with Demi Lovato. KEEP READING: The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

