The Big Picture Demi Moore joins Billy Bob Thornton in Taylor Sheridan's new series Landman, adding to the star-studded cast.

Landman will explore the contemporary story of those seeking wealth in the oil industry and its impact on various aspects of life.

The series portrays a narrative of ambition, greed, and the desperation of characters in their pursuit of wealth in the modern-day oil boom.

Taylor Sheridan, the busiest man in Hollywood, is at it again with his newest series, Landman, and he's just got himself a leading lady for the show in the shape of Demi Moore. Moore will play the role of Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris, played by Oscar winner and series lead Billy Bob Thornton. The series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s incredibly packed slate on Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

“Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of Landman, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan.”

The series is set to explore a contemporary story of those seeking riches in the oil industry. Located in West Texas, it draws inspiration from the "Boomtown" podcast and portrays a narrative of both the laborers and the wealthy entrepreneurs whose endeavours in the oil boom are so significant, they're altering the climate, economy, and global politics. Investors are depicted as ruthless and relentless in their pursuit of wealth, with the impacts of this modern-day gold rush affecting various facets of day to day life. Thornton's character is set to lead a story marked by unpredictability, centered around ambition and greed, showcasing how the main characters grow increasingly desperate to maximise their earnings.

Who Else is In 'Landman'?

Close

In addition to Thornton and Moore, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia). Currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas, Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Sheridan is wrapping up production on the mainline series of Yellowstone this year, the crown jewel in his stable, but a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer is in the early stages of development. A release date for Landman hasn't been set by Paramount+.