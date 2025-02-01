With all the awards attention that Demi Moore has been receiving for The Substance, people have been looking back on her most iconic roles. Whule the first to come to mind for many will be the likes of Ghost and Indecent Proposal, you shouldn’t forget that one time she got to play a campy supervillain in the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. The spy sequel's over-the-top energy makes it feel like a live-action cartoon while toning down the hyper-sexualized male gaze from the first film and giving more power to its main trio, along with a different Big Bad for them to face. You don’t bring in Demi Moore to be a henchman, she is a badass “Fallen Angel” who raises some hell. However, there is an unlikely connection between this 2000s spy movie and her 2024 Oscar-nominated horror film. Moore became aware of impossible beauty standards because of Full Throttle, which makes her role in The Substance feel all the more personal.

Demi Moore's Madison Lee Can’t Be Trusted

“Good morning, Angels!” The crime-fighting team is back after stopping corrupt tech genius Eric Knox (Sam Rockwell) in 2000's Charlie’s Angels. For their new assignment, Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Alex (Lucy Liu), and Dylan (Drew Barrymore) have to recover HALO rings that hold details of the witness protection program, a "MacGuffin" that can be deadly in the wrong hands. Further into their mission, they encounter a legendary retired member, Madison Lee (Moore), who the current team idolizes -- until they realize her true agenda. Madison has been left feeling bitter and betrayed by the Angels' faceless boss, Charlie, and now wants to get rich by selling the HALO rings to the highest bidder. In the role, Moore brings the right camp that this supervillain needs to be both a glamorous and credible threat.

Demi Moore Has Fun Being Bad in ‘Charlie’s Angels’