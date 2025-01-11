In her over 40-year-long career, Demi Moore has starred in numerous successful and critically acclaimed films, including G.I. Jane and A Few Good Men. Most recently, she's garnered much-deserved praise for her role in The Substance. While she’s known for her excellent film work, Moore has also dabbled in TV, starring in an episode of Will & Grace and most recently in the Taylor Sheridan series Landman. However, her recurring presence in the hit Fox series Empire as Nurse Claudia is still her most dynamic and complex TV role to date, showcasing Moore's talents and versatility as she goes toe-to-toe with the powerful Lyon family.

Who Does Demi Moore Play in 'Empire'?

Close

Audiences are introduced to Nurse Claudia in the final moments of the Season 3 finale, "Toil & Trouble, Part 2." After a car bomb leaves Lucious (Terrence Howard) in a coma, Claudia is hired to use her unorthodox methods to help him recover faster. At first, Claudia appears intelligent and gentle but occasionally earns a side-eye from Lucious' wife, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) for the way she touches the comatose Lucious. Miraculously, her methods awaken him, only for the Lyon family to learn that Lucious is suffering from amnesia, a classic soap opera trope that propels the story into the next season.

In the early episodes of Season 4, Claudia is constantly by Lucious's side, helping him adjust to a prosthetic and regain his memories. While Moore's scenes with Howard are powerful, her tense interactions with Henson truly stand out. Cookie, trying to restore her relationship with Lucious while managing the business and family, is understandably frustrated by Claudia, whose calm professionalism hides deeper, more unsettling motives that Cookie sees right through. Henson's powerhouse performance as Cookie has been rightly praised, and Moore holds her own opposite her, as the two great actors play characters with their own personal traumas. Moore masterfully blends nurturing care with underlying tension, creating a dynamic and compelling triangle between Claudia, Cookie, and Lucious.