Born in 1962 in Roswell, New Mexico, Demi Moore wasn't raised in the most stable of households. Despite familial troubles, at the age of 19, Moore secured a regular role in the long-running soap opera General Hospital. From there, Moore rose to prominence as a member of "The Brat Pack", a media-bunched group of young actors deemed rebellious and rough-edged. It was a reputation upheld by one of her earliest feature appearances in St. Elmo's Fire. It was in 1990 that Moore became a household name after her lead role in Ghost, where she starred alongside Patrick Swayze.

Moore has established herself as one of Hollywood's most successful performers. Her filmography is extensive, and there's plenty of variety within the roles she takes on. While her period of most prominence took place in the late '80s and early '90s, Moore has demonstrated that she still has the chops for acting following a Best Actress nomination at the 97th Academy Awards for her performance in The Substance. It's time to take a look back at her expansive career and determine the 10 most essential Demi Moore movies.

10 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' (2003)

Directed by McG

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The team of superspies known as The Angels, including Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore) and Alex (Lucy Liu), are assigned their latest mission: to go undercover and retrieve a pair of silver bands that contain the identities of every person under the FBI's Witness Protection Program. Standing in the trio's way is Madison Lee (Demi Moore), a former Angel who harbors a deadly grudge.

To be clear, none of the Charlie's Angels movies are high art, but that doesn't mean they're not entertaining slices of stylish spy action. Diaz, Barrymore and Liu are a dynamite trio, providing most of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle's most amusing moments. However, it's Moore as the villain who steals the show. She duel-wields golden Desert Eagle handguns and absolutely chews up the scenery. Even better, you can tell she's having a blast while doing it.