All hail Demi Moore, the reigning comeback queen, now that she's officially an Oscar nominee for The Substance! Needless to say, this serves as a proper capstone and high-point in a career that has long been underappreciated outside of her status as a cultural icon. But given that she's been nominated for a horror film (a rare feat, to be sure), it's a good reminder that she's also always been a secret scream queen. What many don't realize is that she's a vital part of one of the most notorious sicko horror films ever made, and we wouldn't have known were it not for her own memoir.

Demi Moore Is on One of Horror's Most Famous Posters

Image via The Jerry Gross Organization

In 2019, Moore released her memoir, Inside Out, and she discusses how she started out in the industry as a model so she could transition into acting. As she recounts in her book, in the 1970s, a photographer acquaintance told her that a horror film was looking for a model for their poster. Allegedly, the actress they had originally chosen didn't have enough "backside," and since she was eager to make an impression, she jumped in and got the job. But what kind of poster could possibly rely so heavily on the misogynist notion that the size of a woman's backside will help boost its profile? Answer: a poster for one of the most notoriously yucky revenge films ever made, one that continues to live in infamy, even among other legendary sicko horror cinema. I'm talking about 1978's I Spit On Your Grave.

'I Spit On Your Grave' Is Among the Most Infamous Horror Films Ever Made

Yes, that I Spit On Your Grave, the sleazoid pale imitation of The Last House on the Left. The one that Roger Ebert eviscerated as among the worst and most offensive horror films he had ever seen. The one with a poster of a woman shot from behind in torn white clothes exposing most of her back and a good portion of her butt wielding a knife and stalking through the woods. The poster was so infamous that when the unnecessary remake was released over 30 years later, they just recreated the original poster nearly perfectly. The person on the poster is supposed to be lead actress Camille Keaton, but in reality, it's a pre-fame Demi Moore working to get her foot in the door of the industry she would later find much success in. Or, at least, that's what she said, and nobody has come forth since to refute her claim, and I'm not going to call Demi Moore a liar.

Demi Moore Has Always Been a True Scream Queen